Rochester artist transforms Lake City space into new gallery

From large paper sculptures resembling fungus to brightly colored murals depicting Rochester landmarks and lino block T-shirts printed with chickens, Willow Gentile makes a wide variety of compelling art.

She has pieces available at Threshold Arts, and you might currently see some of her murals painted on construction barricades as you drive down Broadway.

Since earning a BFA in painting from the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater in 2015, Gentile has built her artistic presence in Rochester. She teaches small group art lessons for children and even arranges traveling group art classes for occasions like birthday parties. She teaches one-on-one private lessons in still life drawing, acrylic painting and watercolor. The art in her northeast Rochester studio is available for private viewings by appointment. She’s even painted plein air for local events.

Now, Gentile is ready to expand her artistic life to include a new studio and gallery in nearby Lake City, Minnesota. Her new space, called Willow Gentile Studio & Gallery, is located at 113 South Lakeshore Drive, and she hopes to open her doors by the end of September.

“It has been a dream to have a large studio space in a high traffic location,” she says. “I’ve always kept my eye out. I happened to be visiting Lake City and saw the for sale sign by owner in the window. I called immediately. The rest is history.”

Gentile has been working to transform her new space into a personal studio and gallery showroom. She wants it to be a “place where folks are welcome to come in and see the creative process.” Her new studio will allow her to work on a large scale.

“Wherever I am is my inspiration,” she says, “so Lake City, Lake Pepin, the 'Mighty Miss' is going to be just that.”

This year, Gentile balanced all her artistic endeavors such as running her existing Willomina Art Studio, teaching at Art Heads, creating commissions, and working on a Minnesota State Arts Board grant while also working to get her new Lake City location ready to open.

“It can get a bit hectic,” she says. “On the weekends myself and my parents, who I like to call the A team, go to Lake City to work on the next project. Finding a balance is crucial.”

During the remodeling, Gentile says that improvisation has been enjoyable.

Willow Gentile works on converting a retail space in Lake City into her new gallery. Contributed / John Sievers

“It has been a treat to see the evolution of the space. We are taking it back to its roots,” she says. “We exposed one of the brick walls. To our surprise, we discovered the original beadboard ceiling.”

Starting at the end of September, Gentile plans to have the Willow Gentile Studio & Gallery open Thursday to Sunday year-round. The studio and gallery will offer lino block cards, T-shirts and totes for sale that Gentile has created, but it will also offer vintage books that she collects and other vintage finds.

“The space will be ever evolving,” she says. “I’d like to include artwork from my travels as well as possibly having pop-up events.”

Gentile hopes future visitors at her Lake City Gallery will be able to both experience the creative process and enjoy the end results. She plans to offer monthly group art classes in the space and hopes those who come in will “relax, take a seat at the many vignettes in the space, grab a book and peruse the vintage enchantments.”

Those Gentile have met in Lake City have been positive about her endeavor.

“It’s so wonderful to have such vibrant people stop by the shop and have mutual enthusiasm for the new gallery space,” she says. Gentile sees Lake City as a destination place for weekend getaways from Rochester, but she also says it offers young entrepreneurs a lot of opportunity since it is affordable.

While Gentile is very excited for her new studio and gallery in Lake City, she sees herself continuing her existing artistic endeavors in Rochester as well.

“The distance between Lake City and Rochester is minimal. I have a base in Rochester,” she says. “I will continue working on new and already forged connections.”

Rochester artist Willow Gentile works on the ceiling of her new gallery in Lake City, Minnesota. Contributed / John Sievers

