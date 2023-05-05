Get 6 months for only $2 3 DAY SALE – SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Friday, May 5

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Lifestyle Arts and Entertainment

Rochester author Teresa Waldof's book, 'Wilhelm's Way,' wins first place in Minnesota Book Awards

The book tells the story of chemist Harley Wilhelm and his contributions to the Manhattan Project.

rochester-authors-2023.png
Teresa Waldof.
Contributed
Matthew Stolle
By Matthew Stolle
Today at 12:18 PM

ROCHESTER – Rochester author Teresa Waldoff has won the Minnesota Book Award for General Nonfiction for her book, “Wilhelm’s Way.”

Her first-place award was announced earlier this week at the Ordway Center for the Performing Arts in St. Paul during the 35th annual Minnesota Book Awards ceremony.

Waldoff’s book, her first, was recognized for its “compelling story and exemplary voice and writing style,” according to a press release. The book tells the story of Harley Wilhelm, an Iowa chemist, and his largely unheralded contributions to the Manhattan Project, the U.S.-led effort to build the first nuclear weapons during World War II.

Find more news important to you

Wilhelm, a sharecropper’s son from southern Iowa who rose to international fame within the field of chemistry, was also Waldoff’s grandfather.

“'Wilhelm’s Way' is a delightful and important addition to the annals of the Manhattan Project,” said Cythnia Kelly, president of the Atomic Heritage Foundation.

ADVERTISEMENT

Wilhelm’s contribution to the project was to develop a chemical process that created uranium pure enough and in sufficient quantities to produce the first atomic weapons. Prior to that breakthrough, scientists had been able to produce only small amounts of highly enriched uranium. The process developed by Wilhelm and other scientists made possible the production of 60,000 pounds a month of uranium.

While history has passed down the names of famous physicists behind the Manhattan Project, scientists such as Robert Oppenheimer, Leo Szilard and Enrico Fermi, the contributions of chemists such as Wilhem were confined more to the scientific community.

Beyond the telling of Wilhelm’s achievements, Waldoff’s story relates how Wilhelm’s brains and dedication to science propelled him from a humble Iowa farm boy to the top ranks of scientists.

On Dec. 2, 1942, the first controlled self-sustaining nuclear reaction was conducted using Wilhelm’s ultra-pure uranium as the core of the Chicago Pile One, an experiment that took place under Stagg Field at the University of Chicago. It was the dawning of the nuclear age, leading to the development of the atomic bombs that ended the war in the Pacific against the Japanese. It also led to the development of a host of other fields, including nuclear energy, nuclear medicine and other innovations.

"Wilhelm’s Way" previously earned an honorable mention in the 30th Annual Writer’s Digest Self-Published Book Awards and was a finalist of the 2022 Independent Author Network Book of the Year Awards. The book is currently a finalist for the Excellence in Iowa History Book Award.

Matthew Stolle
By Matthew Stolle
Matthew Stolle has been a Post Bulletin reporter since 2000 and covered many of the beats that make up a newsroom. In his first several years, he covered K-12 education and higher education in Rochester before shifting to politics. He has also been a features writer. Today, Matt jumps from beat to beat, depending on what his editor and the Rochester area are producing in terms of news. Readers can reach Matthew at 507-281-7415 or mstolle@postbulletin.com.
What To Read Next
Rochester Police Department RPD patch logo
Local
Rochester Police Department daily incident reports: April 30-May 6, 2023
May 05, 2023 11:19 AM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Meals for Zamir Rayford
Health
Rochester residents, visitors support hospitalized Moorhead boy through home-cooked meals
May 05, 2023 11:00 AM
 · 
By  Dené K. Dryden
Rochester city logo
Local
Community invited to discuss potential Rochester zoning map changes
May 05, 2023 09:52 AM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT


BRUINS.THROWBACKS.jpg
Sports
‘Throwbacks’ Gilman, Looft bring old-school mentality to division champion Austin Bruins
May 05, 2023 10:00 AM
 · 
By  Jason Feldman
IMG_4415.jpg
Health
Area stores ready for Walmart Wellness Day on Saturday
May 05, 2023 09:00 AM
 · 
By  Dené K. Dryden
08-31 05 Pepin summer jw .jpg
Business
Lake Pepin's paddlewheeler headed to warmer waters
May 05, 2023 08:40 AM
 · 
By  Brian Todd
DHB_001_PORTRAIT_01.jpg
Exclusive
Rochester Magazine
The world's sweetest fortune teller
May 05, 2023 06:00 AM
 · 
By  Steve Lange