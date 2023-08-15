Rochester band reforms: 'The first song we played came out perfect'

Rochester’s F-Ups may have grown up, but they haven’t left their pop-punk music behind.

The band started in the late '90s under the moniker Mr. Completely when Travis Allen (lead vocals and guitar), Andy Collett (bass and vocals), and Taylor Nogosek (drums) started jamming together in seventh grade. Chris DeWerd (vocals and rhythm guitar) joined soon after.

The band changed its name to the F-Ups just before they signed with Capitol Records in 2003. They released their debut album in 2004 and took on a round of Vans Warped Tour dates.

Nogosek says one of the band’s biggest obstacles in the beginning was just trying to find rides to rehearsals and shows. “None of us had a driver’s license,” he says. Being in a band was his childhood dream. “Every day when I would get home from school, I would turn on MTV and watch the bands there and tell myself that's what I want to be when I grow up.”

When they started, Allen remembers playing Rob Zombie’s “Dragula” and some Metallica. “We started playing some songs that we had written together and eventually started playing out,” says Allen. “Chris was a guitarist in a band called, Name it Bacon. They had sick merch: Hanes T-shirts with bacon strips crossing. Chris is a really talented guitar player, so we snagged him to play with us.”

The F-Ups worked hard on their music and toured locally before being taken on by Capitol. “We practiced almost every single day after school, until we needed to quit school to practice more,” says DeWerd. “We never gave up … our success has to do with how much time we spent playing together. … It was our life,” he says.

“The early days were more fun for me in a lot of ways than being signed,” says Collett. “Being D.I.Y., doing what we wanted and what felt right. In those days music in Rochester was a huge awesome scene. Multiple venues, tons of bands and a lot of times multiple shows on the weekend.”

Allen says the band’s break came after they connected with Brynn Arens the frontman of a Minneapolis Rock Band called Flipp. Flipp had a contest called the Teenage Rampage that the F-Ups eventually won to get an opening spot at a venue called The Quest. Arens became the F-Ups producer and eventually helped the band record a three-song demo at The Terrarium and got them noticed by Capitol Records.

“We went from burning discs at Travis's house and playing small local shows, to being on big tours and having a major release in just a few months,” says DeWerd.

Allen described it as surreal: “Honestly, to this day I don't really know how to describe it. We basically just had a series of events unfold that got us to the right people.”

Members of The F-Ups play during a show in the early 2000s. The band, which broke up in 2006 after having a deal with Capitol Records in 2003, is reforming to put out new music. Contributed

The band’s songs had rebellious titles like “Glad that I Lost You,” “Screw You,” and “Wrong the Right,” but besides touring, recording, and making music videos, their publishing deal led to their music being featured in video games. The F-Ups' song “Lazy Generation” is featured in the video game “NHL 2005” and was the theme song for the racing game “Burnout 3: Takedown.”

In 2006, the F-Ups disbanded. “After being on the road for a couple years, I think it all wore on us,” says Nogosek.

“Your life is on pause while out on the road,” says Allen. “Your family and friends are all building a life while you're out making a per diem of $175 a week.”

After 2006, the band members went in some different directions. Nogosek went to trade school for mechanical insulation and has worked in the construction industry and owns a short-term rental business called NogoHomes. DeWard runs a clothing business called Gone. Collett works in heating and air conditioning. Allen has worked in everything from food service to construction and is currently working as an audiologist tech in La Crosse and running a recording studio with his friend Jesse Wolf called Ground Breaking Sound.

Now, more than a decade after their initial success, the F-Ups are reforming and recording new music. “I signed up for our Spotify Artists page completely randomly one day and noticed that we are still getting millions of plays a year on our songs from 2004,” says DeWerd. “I told the other guys and everyone kind of thought on their own that it would be fun to play again.”

Drummer Taylor Nogosek of The F-Ups in this photo from the band's early days. Contributed

“After fifteen years of not playing together, the first song we played came out perfect,” says Nogosek.

“I think we have a chemistry that no one has been able to recreate with other groups,” adds Collett.

“We started to think we could maybe get some new songs placed in with our old songs,” says DeWerd. “It was hard to figure out how to claim all of our own stuff and prove we are the same band.”

This year, The F-Ups have released new music including two singles called “I Hate What You’ve Become” and “Checking (Out)” that can be streamed on platforms like YouTube and Spotify. They also have a new logo and merchandise along with a growing social media presence.

Nogosek says making music with the reformed F-Ups has been fun. “I forgot how much joy playing this music has given to my life,” he says.

For Collett, making music with the reformed F-Ups is something to look forward to that gets him “out of the adult world of working and paying bills.”

“Our first record was about growing up,” says DeWerd. “Our new stuff is about growing old, but it's still the same feel and band as before.” DeWerd says that this time the band is doing all of the recording and making all the decisions about their merch and other creative aspects.

“I'm still an F-Up, but at least an alcohol-free one,” says Allen. “We hope to give you some more songs to listen to, and hopefully get to perform for you.”

