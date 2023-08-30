Rochester-based composer built music career like a symphony

Batman and dinosaurs haunt the dreams of many children, but the music accompanying them isn’t always what beckons the strongest.

For a young Greg LeGette, however, these larger-than-life figures led to his dreams of becoming a composer. After hearing Danny Elfman’s score for the 1989 version of "Batman" and John Williams' score for "Jurassic Park" a few years later, LeGette was hooked.

“It was like the air itself was moving around me,” he says. “I remember thinking to myself how bad I wanted to just be in the room when the music was being played and recorded.”

LeGette, a composer and Rochester resident, said his path got a little more serious when he took up trombone in middle school. “My uncle gave me an old trombone … so, naturally that’s what I ended up with.” In high school, LeGette made it into the Georgia Allstate Orchestra.

Eventually, LeGette made his way into the U.S. Navy music program and attended the U.S. Armed Forces School of Music where he concentrated on performance and also learned about music theory and composing.

“I had to transcribe a lot of music for performances, and I got the chance to really put myself out there as a musician,” he says.

During his eight years of performing for the Navy, LeGette played shows in 16 countries and 38 states in front of millions of audience members. “I performed at the military tattoo birthday ceremony for the King of Tonga and played brass band music for orphanages in Cambodia,” recalls LeGette.

LeGette says he’s always been drawn more towards writing music than playing it. “The idea of creating something totally original became a priority,” he says.

When he finished his tenure as a Navy musician, he started working at a well-known recording studio near Seattle. “I dreamed of writing music for film,” he says. “I landed a few small gigs as a film composer, sound designer, and worked in foley,” which is the process of recording everyday sound effects that are added to films.

Shortly after his ventures into film music, LeGette landed a distribution deal with an indie record label. “Having an avenue to release and distribute music became a huge turning point for my career,” he says. “I found that creating sounds and ideas that were completely unique to me was an incredibly fulfilling and positive experience and has become a lot like going down the rabbit hole in a really fantastic way.”

LeGette moved to Rochester in 2021 when his wife took a job with Mayo Clinic. He helps raise their children while working on his music.

One of the first film projects LeGette composed for was "The Blood Crystal: A Star Wars Story." The fan film follows the adventure of a Jedi and a Sith searching for a Blood Kyber Crystal. “'The Blood Crystal' was my first official gig as a composer, and it was a pretty great way to get going,” says LeGette.

LeGette also composed music for six episodes of a cartoon called “Super Trucks” created in a France-based animation studio. The contract for this composing came when LeGette’s music was noticed online. “There is a plethora of internet-based platforms created to give composers, musicians and songwriters an opportunity to be heard and to gain work as an artist,” says LeGette.

“Ambient Skies” is LeGette’s most recently released music. The ambient, atmospheric album includes tracks each named after a different layer of Earth’s atmosphere.

“I had this picture of a rocket blasting through the atmosphere,” he says. “I thought about the different steps to reaching orbit around our planet. I thought about different stages of our atmosphere and how it changes as you get further and further from the surface, so I thought it would be really cool to name the songs after the five different layers of our atmosphere,” he explains: troposphere, stratosphere, mesosphere, thermosphere, and exosphere.

LeGette likens his process of using sequencers and arpeggiators when he’s composing to a sculptor working with clay. “Usually, after a bit of experimentation, something will begin to show itself” says LeGette. “The sculpture is there. I just have to dig it out.”

A dedicated home studio provided LeGette with the space he needed to compose “Ambient Skies.” He says he limited himself to using just a few synthesizers and around four virtual instruments from different music software companies. His writing process was done primarily using Musical Instrument Digital Interface programming and was a bit of a departure from his previous compositions for bands and orchestras.

The music he created has a meditative quality and seems like a soundscape at times, though he’s careful to avoid presuming how his listeners might feel when listening to it. “If someone listens to this and thinks it's a great soundtrack for a hard workout; then I did my Job,” says LeGette. “It doesn't matter to me how they felt, as long as that person was moved by my music.”

LeGette says “Ambient Skies” was partially a way for him to segue into another project he is about to release that combines the electronic elements he used in it with a string quartet to create a unique composition called “Human for a Moment.” LeGette hopes this project will help to fill some of the gaps he sees in the move to modernize orchestras.

He hopes his experiences with performing, producing, and as a studio professional will contribute to a synthesis that will help provide feasible ways for traditional performers to interact with modern electronic elements to perform in smaller accessible venues.

