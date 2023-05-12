Rochester Civic Theatre's turnaround, part scripted, part improvised

ROCHESTER — Two days before the Rochester Civic Theatre’s production of “The Little Mermaid” was set to open, the entire May 12-27 run of the musical sold out.

“I don’t think that’s ever happened,” said Misha Johnson, Civic Theatre’s managing director.

On the heels of that news, Johnson was also preparing to announce the lineup of shows for the Civic’s 72nd season.

These weren’t the only reasons Johnson was in a good mood, despite being in the midst of the final tech rehearsals for “The Little Mermaid,” which she directed.

In just three years, the fortunes of the nonprofit performing arts organization has reversed.

Three people are employed there full time and four other part-time positions have been filled.

When Johnson accepted her position as managing director of Civic Theatre in 2020, the nonprofit organization was more than $300,000 in debt and on the cusp of losing its lease on the city-owned performance space where the company stages its shows.

At the time, Johnson was also the Civic Theatre’s only remaining paid employee as the Civic’s board streamlined the organization to address the debt.

Each month, the Civic Theatre was faced with $5,500 in debt service toward a $300,000 loan taken out by the previous executive director, Kevin Miller.

Miller resigned abruptly in January 2020. The loan blindsided Rochester City Council’s oversight committee. The committee was established to oversee how nonprofit organizations spend money they receive from the city. Members suggested an audit of the Civic Theatre’s finances and a reduction in city contribution to the company.

In the three years since, cutting costs, increasing use of the space by other live performance nonprofit organizations and funding from the federal COVID relief through the “Save Our Stages Act” have put the company back in the black and on better terms with city leaders.

“Save Our Stages was 100% a lifeline,” Johnson said. “I don’t believe theaters across the country would be here today without that bill.”

Another factor in the company’s rebound was shedding facility maintenance costs. Those costs have been shifted to Experience Rochester, a private entity that’s now in charge of overall Mayo Civic Center building maintenance including adjoining spaces occupied by the Rochester Civic Theatre and The Rochester Art Center. The arrangement is called the “one roof” plan .

Johnson said it has helped Civic Theatre focus on programming.

“We are now tenants in a city-owned building,” Johnson said. “The landlords are now taking care of the space.”

And that space is being put to use.

Johnson said her main goal when she was hired was to bring other nonprofit theater companies, dance companies and performing arts organizations to use the Civic Theatre’s facilities. Rochester Repertory Theater returned to live audiences under COVID-19 restrictions in 2021 . At the time, COVID prevention policies wouldn’t have allowed for a large enough audience in the Rep’s space. The Rep also renovated its own building’s facilities in 2021.

It took some convincing to employ the concept, Johnson said.

The city and the Civic Theatre had to rewrite their lease to allow other organizations to use the space.

“I don’t know why it hasn’t been done before,” she said. “So many organizations and groups don’t have a home.”

Events are happening at the Civic Theatre every weekend in April and May. That means faster turnaround times for the Civic’s shows. Before last year, production staff and volunteers would take six weeks to build sets and prepare the space for performances. Now staff and volunteers do the job in two weeks, Johnson said.

The change has also come with some growing pains. While the space is for use to a nonprofit for 20% of ticket sales, organizations either need to provide their own production staff for set building, lights and sound, or contract with the Civic Theatre to provide those at a cost depending on staff hours required.

“There have been some growing pains,” Johnson said.

In August last year, the City Council’s oversight committee, in recognition of the Civic’s improved financial status, recommended boosting city funding for Civic Theatre .

Rochester Civic Theatre announces its 72nd season Friday, May 12, 2023.

Rochester Civic Theatre's 72nd season.

The lineup of shows includes the children’s classic “Matilda,” as well as “Blithe Spirit,” “Peter and the Star Chaser.” A stage adaptation of the film "Hedwig and the Angry Inch" and "Legally Blonde: The Musical" are also highlights on the list. Per tradition, the company will present "A Christmas Carol" as a holiday show.

Exact opening dates will be announced later.

