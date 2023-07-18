Rochester deserves 'Niice' things

“A lot of hard work is hidden behind nice things,” is a quote often attributed to iconic fashion designer Ralph Lauren.

This sentiment certainly seems true when applied to the latest fashion-centered business in Rochester’s Lowertown. Niice Things opened the doors of its first brick-and-mortar store with a grand opening on May 27 that included a three-day mini music festival hosted along with its Lowertown neighbor Hidden World Vinyl Records.

Online, where Niice Things first got its footing about five years ago, the brand describes itself as a “clothing store with a hand screen-printed and hand-drawn feel.”

Niice Things was first conceived by Trevor Bartlett, a singer, guitarist, and song writer for the band Author. Bartlett describes the brand as a “sort of world” that includes a clothing line sold online and from its brick-and-mortar store as well doing other work like booking tours and releasing music for musicians.

“I originally started it myself,” says Bartlett, the owner of Niice Things, “but very quickly added Daniel Mackey, who is the art director and co-owner.”

While the company initially sold its playful designs with cartoonish characters like Snorlax and KK, a dog who sometimes wears cowboy hats, online at www.niicethings.co , this past May Niice Things opened a physical location in the Lowertown neighborhood at 519 Second Ave. NW.

Niice Things is open from 4-7 p.m. Thursdays through Saturdays.

“Honestly, the deal was too good to pass up,” says Bartlett. “My childhood best friend grew up down the street from the location and it’s right next to Hidden World Records. What could go wrong?”

Remaking the insides of Niice Things has been part of the process in developing the new retail store Niice Things. Contributed / Cameron Bartlett

Bartlett works full time serving and bartending, so it was a struggle for him to strip down and build out the in-person Niice Things shop. The small shop has a big wow factor, though, with its white walls adorned with a large, black, hand-painted version of the Niice Things circular logo with a smile topped by the letters N and T as eyes.

What might be most striking about the shop’s décor is the cotton-covered ceiling laced with blue lights. Walking into the store feels a little like floating on cloud nine.

The Niice Things website makes it clear that the brand wants to support the creativity of artistic underdogs. “As musicians and visual artists ourselves, we know firsthand that generating income from your art can be a challenge. Not all art belongs in galleries where only some can experience it. Not all music fits the classic TOP 40 aesthetic that gets repeat airplay. Not all artists have the platform to share or sell their creations with ease,” proclaims the site’s “About Us” section.

“Daniel has a very distinct feeling and style,” says Bartlett, describing his co-owner. “But we both bonded over old Adult Swim, Nickelodeon, and Pokémon. Our aesthetic is definitely casual streetwear for anyone. We never want to come across as a cool kids club but rather all-inclusive as well as size inclusive, up to 3X, and soon 4X.”

The Niice Things brand sells items like T-shirts, hoodies, hats, enamel pins, socks and bags. Bartlett says the T-shirts have been their best seller so far.

Stripping down and building out the space was difficult but well worth the reaction the store’s received so far. “Most fulfilling,” he says, “is probably seeing people enjoy the experience, get wowed by the clouds and lights.”

One recent Google reviewer wrote, “My wife and me treasure the moment when we discover places like this shop.”

Since it’s opened, the brick-and-mortar Niice Things has hosted some one-off events such as a Friday night “cocktail club.” They also plan to organize monthly music shows and a back-to-school bash on Sept. 1.

Besides its fashion-related items, Bartlett says Niice Things also releases music and books tours. Niice Things has released music on retro cassette tapes for the musical groups Dreamspook and Why Not and the CD and Vinyl production for hip hop artist Tabby’s “peachfuzz!” Bartlett says they also organized the “Farewell to Rap” tour with Ghais Guevara, Tabby, Student 1, and Defo.

Bartlett thinks it is essential to help those in Rochester’s creative community connect. “I think it’s very important to have someone who grew up in Rochester continue to cultivate and help bring up art and music locally,” he says.