Rochester fans finally get it: En Vogue energizes Down by the Riverside

ROCHESTER — With their accompanying musicians in place on stage, the trio lead vocalists of En Vogue trotted center stage in satiny dresses and heels and turned their backs to the audience Sunday evening.

As the James Brown guitar sample leading into their platinum hit, “My Lovin’ (You’re Never Gonna Get It),” the three spun around and strutted down stage with the same sass and authority they had when the song was released in 1992.

The audience erupted with appreciation and relief for the rescheduled concert at Mayo Park Sunday, Aug. 6, 2023.

On-and-off rain showers had En Vogue fans assembled at Mayo Park wondering if history was going to repeat itself.

The R&B pop royalty group, in its 33rd year performing, was set to play last year at Rochester Civic Music's Down by the Riverside free concert series when the threat of severe weather canceled the show.

With more than a year of building anticipation, the funky divas did not disappoint.

“My Lovin’ (You’re Never Gonna Get It)” is the group’s traditional show opener. While some groups might be timid to kick off a set with such a hit, En Vogue never let up. Met with the crowd’s pent up appreciation, they matched that energy and added to it.

Terry Ellis, Cindy Herron and Rhona Bennett took turns with leading songs. Their choreography was crisp and authoritative as they played their own hits and some well-timed covers.

“Free Your Mind” was another song early in their set. So, where can they go from there?

“Let’s Go Crazy,” a well-timed Prince cover, electrified the already energized crowd.

They added soulful covers of Curtis Mayfield, the Beatles, Silk Sonic (the Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak collaboration) among others.

The crowd filled in despite a sparse showing at 6 p.m. when concert goers tend to be in place. Although the rain likely cut into the crowd size, people waited until the last minute to arrive by the time openers Fenix Dion took the stage. Rain never reached much more than a drizzle and the crowd of about 2,000 held on, didn’t give up and turned it loose. Many spent some of the show under umbrellas but the rain never chased away a significant portion of the fans.

By sunset, the crowd filled in dancing, waving flashing LED light sticks and reciprocating the energy and appreciation that En Vogue engendered through their performance.

Nikki Niles said she and her friends were devastated when last year’s scheduled concert was canceled.

“We were on the cusp of tears today too,” Niles said.

By night’s end, they shed tears in emotional release.

Niles and her friends sang along as the trio performed an a cappella introduction to their hit “Hold On.”

The last-minute turn out had fans a bit concerned before the show.

“I thought it would be packed,” said Mikala Heil who set up a spot in the park early with her friends.

Fenix Dion, of Minneapolis, was a good fit and had En Vogue fans dancing to their original music and an appreciated TLC cover.

Niles and her friends Sara-Louise Henry and Cherisse Marcos danced and sang along from their seats.

“We’re just glad this is finally happening,” Niles said.

Down by the Riverside free concert series is curated and planned by Rochester Civic Music with support from partnering sponsors including Think Bank.

