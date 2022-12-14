Rochester graphic designer picked to create billboards for Timberwolves campaign

ROCHESTER — Madison Kelly signed onto her email account on Sept. 30, 2022, to an unexpected message.

The email was from the Minnesota Timberwolves marketing team. They were preparing to unveil the Timberwolves’ City Edition uniform, a collaboration with Nike that began in 2017.

“I thought it was a scam at first,” she said.

A campaign, “Own Every Canvas,” would run alongside the unveiling of the uniforms. The idea was to celebrate the “intersection of ‘court + community + culture’ and its impact throughout the state of Minnesota,” according to the Timberwolves press release. The colors of the uniforms reflect the boldness and vibrancy of the creative community across Minnesota.

“Especially unique, each uniform has a slightly different pattern to reflect the distinctive style of each of our players and the one-of-one creatives in our community,” the release said.

The team was looking for local artists in Rochester, Duluth and Mankato to create billboards inspired by the City Edition uniform.

Enter the 24-year-old Kelly.

After submitting a bid to do the project — within two weeks of receiving the email — the Timberwolves marketing team chose Kelly to create three designs to be displayed on five billboards in Rochester inspired by the new uniforms.

"Sport and art are universal languages that evoke emotion, inspire generations and grow communities," said Mike Grahl, the Timberwolves and Lynx chief marketing officer. "Minnesota is home to a community of bold and unique artists, creators, doers and makers across all mediums, and we're excited to commemorate that with this year's City Edition."

Madison Kelly poses near one of her five billboards created as part of the Minnesota Timberwolves "Own Every Canvas" campaign, which aligned with the team's City Edition uniform unveiling. Contributed / Madison Kelly

It was special for Kelly to be chosen for what became her biggest freelance graphic design project to date. She appreciated that the Timberwolves went outside of the Twin Cities, a bigger art hub where a lot of big brands pull creatives from.

“I thought it was really awesome to reach out to artists outside the Cities,” Kelly said. “Even if they hadn’t chosen me, that meant a lot to me.”

Kelly said the prompt was open-ended and up for interpretation. She didn’t have an exact plan immediately, but Kelly knew she wanted to look at Rochester “through the eyes of someone that’s been here for a long time,” as she has.

“I was really excited to show my love of Rochester,” Kelly said.

She began digging through photos for inspiration. Kelly wanted something that would encompass Rochester, especially the last few years.

“As I was looking through stuff, the idea came together,” she said.

The concept that inspired the idea in her head? A zine.

A zine is a self-published print work that looks much like a pamphlet. Kelly said zines were made originally for people to celebrate their favorite bands.

With the concept nailed down, Kelly created the five billboards that are reminiscent of a scrapbook.

The monochrome designs pull from the reds, blues, greens and yellows on the Timberwolves uniforms. “This city is ours to love,” reads one.

“Sending love letters to my hometown,” another says.

It encompasses the message Kelly set out to convey.

“People are excited to leave Rochester when they’re younger,” she said. “But the last couple of years, I’ve fallen in love with Rochester more than ever before.”