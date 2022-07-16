Rochester guitarist Tom Kochie inducted into the Minnesota Blues Hall of Fame

Tom Kochie’s got the blues, but only in the best way.

He started playing cornet at age 9 as part of Rochester’s Horace Mann School, but since then, he’s shared the stage with the likes of Buddy Guy, a moment that he says “sort of validated” his blues guitar playing. Now, at age 65, he’ll be inducted into the Minnesota Blues Hall of Fame.

Kochie learned his first guitar riffs from his older brother Dave who played in a surf band from Cannon Falls called The Shades. He got his first electric guitar when he was about 10 years old, but before then he began learning on his sister Peg’s acoustic guitar which he says was really hard to play. His first guitar was purchased using Sperry & Hutchinson Green Stamps, rewards stamps that had been gathered at supermarket and gas station counters.

“I guess I loved it because it was so much easier to play than the acoustic, and I could mess around with it for hours before getting sore fingers,” he says.

In fourth grade, he showed off riffs from songs like Ray Charles’s “What I Say” to his classmates. In 1972, at the age of 15, Kochie had his first real gig. He played for a mixer at the Rochester YMCA.

In 1982, Kochie moved to Austin, Texas, to complete a bachelor’s degree in computer science.

“At that time, Austin was becoming a music mecca with lot's of blues being played,” he says. “All the old Chicago blues greats were playing there at a place called Antones which I would frequent and try to snatch a few licks from guitar greats like "Gatemouth" Brown, Albert Collins, Eddie Taylor, and Muddy Waters.”

Kochie worked at IBM in Austin, Texas, and Rochester for 35 years as a software engineer and manager. Though he’s currently retired from this position, he says he “sneaks in a few hours a week consulting for IBM educating clients on how to use AI and data cataloging software.”

The list of area bands that Kochie’s performed with is impressive. He’s been a part of Doghouse Jon and The Misbehavers, Wheelhouse, The Annie Mack Band, The Gopher Tones, and Jimmie and The Band of Souls.

“I cherish the time I’ve had with all the great musicians in these bands,” he says.

Tom Kochie in his home studio in Rochester on Thursday, July 7, 2022. Kochie is being inducted into to the Minnesota Blues Hall of Fame. Tucker Allen Covey / Post Bulletin

Performing with Doghouse Jon in the Inwood Ballroom opening for Canned Heat and Commander Cody introduced Kochie to performing for a large audience. Since then, he’s been to the Memphis International Blues Challenge where he met blue musicians from all over the world. He performed at the Bayfront Blues Festival in Duluth, and even Buddy Guy’s Legends nightclub in Chicago backing Annie Mack.

While Kochie says his guitar playing has been influenced by famous musicians like Eric Clapton, and Jimi Hendrix, as well as older Chicago blues players like Hubert Sumlin, Eddie Taylor, and Jimmy Rogers, his biggest inspiration over the years has come from Charlie Lacy, another Rochester “guitar wizard” with whom he’s shared the stage and calls his “musical muse.”

Kochie’s appreciation of the blues stems in part from its status as one of the few musical genres that was created in America.

“Blues has a simple musical structure but can be a real challenge to get the music to groove rhythmically,” he says.

Kochie learned he would be inducted into the Minnesota Blues Hall of Fame in June when it was announced while he was performing with Jimmie and The Band of Souls at Brothers Bar and Grill in Rochester in front of a crowd of friends who had been very supportive of his music over the years.

“It was totally unexpected,” he says.

The induction ceremony is hosted by the Minnesota Blues Society at Jimmy’s Event Center in Vadnais Heights, Minnesota, on Sunday Oct. 16, 2022. While he doesn’t have any specific duties attached with being in the Minnesota Blues Hall of Fame, he says it means, when he’s not busy reading books to his grandson Elliot he’ll keep on playing the blues.

Kochies is currently working on recording a collection of Chicago Blues cover songs with many of the musicians he’s collaborated with over the years. He says some samples of it are available on The Gopher Tones website at gophertones.com .

“Getting inducted into the Minnesota Blues Hall of Fame gives me a sense of accomplishment and affirmation that I'm on the right track by following my passion for blues music,” Kochie says. “For me, the award is not so much about my musical abilities but more about my promotion of blues music and bringing joy to those who dig this style of music.”

To learn more about the Minnesota Blues Society go to www.mnbs.org .