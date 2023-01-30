Rochester guitarist Ben Gateno helps revive music from past masters

Blind Blake and Big Bill Broonzy are no longer with us, but Rochester guitarist Ben Gateno has been reviving their music. He’s spent a lot of quality time with the scratchy recordings 1920s-era guitarists like these have left behind.

Gateno has also produced two books of country blues and ragtime instrumental transcriptions and three full-length video lessons to help other musicians learn how to play like these lost masters.

“There is a lot of mystique surrounding acoustic blues,” says Gateno. “It's old music. Most of the recordings only exist on very scratchy 78s. Many of its greatest practitioners died or otherwise faded away before they could appear on film or make higher quality recordings.”

Gateno says that for anyone interested in this music it is important that people are willing to put in the work to decipher how these master musicians were playing. “It … helps to keep the music alive,” he says.

The focus of Gateno’s transcription work has been centered on virtuoso guitar instrumentals. Gateno says that film of guitarists like Lonnie Johnson, who played these songs, doesn’t exist. “I get great satisfaction from being one of a small number of people who have tried to figure it out and show others what it might have looked like when he performed these numbers.”

The classic rock band Van Halen was Gateno’s entry point into the world of guitar when he was 13. A few years later, he developed an interest in classical guitar.

Eventually, he earned earn a bachelor’s degree in music from Minnesota State University Mankato, and masters and doctoral degrees in music performance from the Eastman School of Music. Later, he studied music at the Koninklijke Conservatorium in Brussels, Belgium.

Gateno performs electric guitar with the country band Luke Hendrickson & The Crop Circles, and he also plays solo shows in the area. He’ll be giving a solo concert for the Rochester Music Guild on Feb. 24 at Zumbro Lutheran Church, 624 Third Ave. SW.

A foray into transcribing the music of 1920s-era guitarists started when Gateno checked out a book by Stefan Grossman from the Rochester Public Library. “After that it was just like getting deep into any other style music — reading about it and getting suggestions for other artists, browsing records at the record store, talking to others and visiting online forums,” he says.

Published works of Ben Gateno on Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023, in Rochester. Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin

Grossman, a renowned fingerstyle guitarist who has been featured on many recordings with bands like the Even Dozen Jug Band from 1964, has developed a strong devotion to guitar education and has collected his educational materials under a company called Stefan Grossman's Guitar Workshop. The Workshop included lessons by well-known performers like Chet Atkins.

“I got on Stefan Grossman's radar when I attended a workshop he was giving in Yorkshire, England, in 2018,” says Gateno. “He really liked my playing. Then, I posted a video of me playing a crazy Lonnie Johnson tune on a Facebook acoustic blues group and he reached out to me.”

Gateno has been traveling to Los Angeles to create instructional videos for Stefan Grossman’s Guitar Workshop.

“It's a lot of fun,” he says. “I like traveling and seeing new places, and the guitar is a great excuse to get out there.”

The process of making transcriptions and instructional videos is one that Gateno enjoys.

“It's a great opportunity to dive deep into the playing of legendary acoustic blues guitarists," Gateno says. "It requires a lot of problem solving and creative thinking. Also, it's a great excuse to sit for hours with a guitar.”

So far, Gateno has published two books of transcriptions. The volumes are called “Legendary Fingerstyle Guitar Solos” and “Playing with the Strings.” The books feature transcriptions of songs like “You Got to Reap What You Sow” by Tampa Red and “Cherry” by Scrapper Blackwell.

Gateno’s volumes and instructional videos can be found on his website at www.bengateno.com . He says he’s in the process of creating new transcriptions for future videos.

“The lessons and transcriptions are cool, but the most valuable info is to be gained by spending quality time listening to the masters,” says Gateno. “It's the original music that is most important.”

If you are interested in learning more about how some of the music of 1920s-era’s guitarists like Son House and Skip James were rediscovered in the 1960s, Ben Gateno recommends the documentary “Two Trains Runnin’: The Search for America’s Musical Past.” You can find it at www.youtube.com/watch?v=QqhHGFzEgDs .