Rochester hip-hop artist straddles two worlds

ROCHESTER — Nathan Smooth wants to make it big. While that’s not exactly unheard of for a recording artist, the hip-hop musician isn’t turning his back on his hometown.

Smooth is the artist name Rochester native Nate Burkhalter, released his first single and video, “10,000 Lakes” which was released at the end of September. As the title suggests, it’s about Minnesota. And it doesn’t just invoke the North Star State, his new single embraces it. How many hip-hop videos feature the artist fishing in a Minnesota lake?

“Caught me something thick,” Smooth sings.

Love-letter shots of First Avenue, the Minneapolis skyline, lake fishing and the Rochester Art Center’s (regal) atrium aside, the song is about remembering where you came from while not losing sight of where you’re going. On its own, the song’s message is simple, timeless advice. However, for Burkhalter, remembering where he came from while keeping his eyes on where he’s going has him straddling two worlds at the moment.

“I want to see Roch’s hip hop scene grow and I think I can play a large role in that,” he said. “At the same time, in order to do that, that might require me to go different places where hip hop is larger in comparison.”

The studio and engineer he works with are in Minneapolis. However, he still feels a pull to do what he can to lift up Rochester’s hip-hop scene.

“I want both,” he said.

Burkhalter worked with engineer Joe Mabbott, owner of the Hideaway studio in Minneapolis, for his recent and upcoming songs. Doomtree’s Lazerbeak is helping market the work.

Both have worked with big names in hip-hop Mabbott with Snoop Dogg, Atmosphere, and Brother Ali and Lazerbeak was a big promoter of Lizzo as she made her ascent to stardom.

With no hip-hop dedicated venues, Burkhalter’s stage debut will more than likely be in Minneapolis.

“There’s a good chance that when I perform live for the first time, it won’t be in Rochester,” he said.

He said he plans to release more songs, including one this month, before planning live shows.

“I just want a decent volume of songs out before I start devling off into the performance side,” he said.

Burkhalter turned his attention to recording and writing hip-hop songs after the Fourth Street Gym closed in 2014. The non-profit youth gym was the venue where he practiced his other passion of boxing. The gym was the last of the privately owned boxing clubs in southeastern Minnesota at the time.

Burkhalter keeps up his fitness routine to clear his head. Boxing taught him to focus, he said.

Now, with the gym closed, he’s putting that single mindedness toward music.

His inspiration came from attending the Soundset Music Festival, an annual hip-hop festival in the Twin Cities that has grown to attract top talent hip-hop artists from all over the world.

“It was there that I think I really kind of considered music, creating music and began to feel the energy of music,” he said. “Seeing that for the first time gave me a whole different perspective on music and what I wanted to do.”