Lifestyle | Arts and Entertainment
News reporting
News reporting
News reporting

Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Rochester lights festival shutters after one weekend

Northern Lights Festival announced Wednesday night it's closing down early.

Northern Lights Festival
Light fixtures that were on display as part of the Northern Lights Festival, shown on Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022, at the Mayo Civic Center in Rochester. The festival was set to run through Dec. 18.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin
Abby Sharpe
By Abby Sharpe
December 08, 2022 09:26 AM
ROCHESTER — A holiday lights display is closing down after just one weekend.

Mitch Reaume, the organizer of the Northern Lights Festival, shared in a Facebook post Wednesday night the display is closing early because “we can’t deliver the kind of experience that we set out to create.”

He said the money needed to fulfill the vision for this lights display required “deeper pockets than we’ve ultimately got and ended up just out of reach for this small business.”

Tickets will be refunded at the point of purchase. Any tickets purchased with cash from the Mayo Civic Center Box Office will need to be returned to the box office for a refund.

The Northern Lights Festival opened Friday, Dec. 2 and was originally set to be open Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays through Dec. 18.

Related Topics: ROCHESTERMAYO CIVIC CENTER
