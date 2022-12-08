Rochester lights festival shutters after one weekend

ROCHESTER — A holiday lights display is closing down after just one weekend.

Mitch Reaume, the organizer of the Northern Lights Festival, shared in a Facebook post Wednesday night the display is closing early because “we can’t deliver the kind of experience that we set out to create.”

He said the money needed to fulfill the vision for this lights display required “deeper pockets than we’ve ultimately got and ended up just out of reach for this small business.”

Tickets will be refunded at the point of purchase. Any tickets purchased with cash from the Mayo Civic Center Box Office will need to be returned to the box office for a refund.

The Northern Lights Festival opened Friday, Dec. 2 and was originally set to be open Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays through Dec. 18.