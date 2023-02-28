Rochester native Yung Gravy to rap his party tunes at Minnesota State Fair

ST. PAUL — Rapper Yung Gravy , a Rochester native, will play party tunes with Canadian rapper bbno$ at the Minnesota State Fair grandstand on Aug. 30.

While topping the music charts and selling out tours in North America, Europe, Australia and New Zealand, Gravy shares “hilarious ad-libs and airtight rhymes,” according to a press release from the Minnesota State Fair . His song “Betty (Get Money)” grooved to number 30 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart in 2022.

Gravy, whose real name is Matthew Hauri, started his music career at the University of Wisconsin Madison. He graduated from Mayo High School in 2014.

“Groovy stuff. Wavy is a way I could describe a lot of the samples I use,” Gravy noted about his music style in an interview with the Post Bulletin in 2018. “People don’t give enough attention to these old soul and funk sounds. The kids nowadays who listen to my music never got a taste of that. It’s cool to give them that.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Tickets for the show will go on sale at 10 a.m. on Friday, March 3.

The Chicks, Wild Rivers, Duran Duran, Bastille and Nile Rodgers & CHIC have also been announced as performers at the State Fair.

For more information, visit mnstatefair.org .