Rochester pops orchestra brings 'glad tidings'

Rochester Pops Orchestra director Brock Besse thinks the city could use some holiday cheer right about now. Which is why this year’s Christmas concert is all about joy.

“Glad Tidings,” the Pops Orchestra’s Sunday performance, features music by Frank Sinatra, Josh Groban, and Irving Berlin.

Besse wanted to run the gamut of Christmas music, he said – from big band tunes to favorite carols.

The concert will feature vocalist Darren Saner – you might recognize the local jazz singer from the Rochester pops board, or from lending his vocal stylings to previous shows.

Keep an ear out for multiple mashups – carols interwoven to add auditory interest.

It also helps the orchestra avoid playing anything remotely like a middle-school arrangement of “Jingle Bells.”

“It’s really hard to find things for a more professional orchestra to play that aren’t very childlike,” Besse said. “So I’ve taken to arranging a lot of the music myself.”

There will be a rendition “The Twelve Gifts of Christmas,” an instrument-focused version of “The Twelve Days of Christmas” which wisely swaps “mellow cellos” for “geese a-laying” and more. (Fun fact: That song was popularized by the other Rochester’s Philharmonic Orchestra ).

The pops orchestra has been working on the music since early November, Besse said, around plenty of other holiday responsibilities.

As the pandemic has subsided, commitments to other arts organizations has kept the volunteer instrumentalists out of some practices.

“I won’t have the whole orchestra together – every single person at one rehearsal – until the day of the concert,” Besse said. “It’s a little mind-boggling.”

If You Go

What: “Glad Tidings”

When: 6:30 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 19

Where: Bethel Lutheran Church, 810 3rd Ave. SE, Rochester

Cost: $12 adults, $10 seniors, $5 young adults (13-18), free for children ages 0-12; rochesterpops.com

