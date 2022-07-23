Rochester songwriters group offers help to musicians and lyricists

Sometimes going in circles can sound good.

A songwriter’s circle that meets in Rochester each second Thursday at 7 p.m. provides creative feedback and has been the start of many musical friendships.

“I want to encourage people to create,” says Dan Conway, who founded the group in 2017.

Conway says that some members bring a new song to the circle every month and others might have months between bringing in a new song.

“We have members representing a multitude of genres at all levels of musical proficiency, including lyricists who don't play an instrument at all,” he says. Currently, the group has 273 members in their Facebook group, Rochester, MN Songwriters . “Anyone with an interest in song writing is welcome.”

A typical meeting might begin with eight to 15 members spending some time socializing. Then, one at a time, each musician performs their song, perhaps on guitar and piano, and the rest of the group gives constructive feedback. “We're a very supportive group,” says Conway. “We all know how vulnerable you can feel when you share a song that you've put yourself and your emotions into. We make sure that the songwriters group is a safe space to open a vein and be vulnerable.”

After meeting originally at Forager Brewery, the group has migrated to Hidden World Records.

“Vy Thong of Hidden World Vinyl Records welcomed us with open arms,” says Conway. “Vy is so supportive of all the scrappy local musicians just trying to make something happen.”

Or, when the weather cooperates, the group will meet outdoors in a local park.

“Getting a glimpse into someone else's creative process is fascinating and inspiring,” says Conway.

Pat Egan has attended the group regularly since its inception. “I learn something new every meeting,” he says, mentioning lessons he’s learned about lyrical content, song structure, and phrasing. “These are my people, local songwriters trying to improve the songs they are working on.”

Songwriter Chris Tauzell, who performs with local bands Amateur and Als Fona, agrees: “It's important for people to just share their creativity with like-minded people to give feedback so people can grow as an artist.”

Megan Kleven says it took her a little while to “work up the courage to bring an original song” to the group, but once she did, she found the group welcoming and encouraging. “When someone explains their vision for a song, you get a little insight into their writing process,” she says. “I feel like I get to be part of that process, even if it’s in a small way, and that’s always an honor.”

Kleven says the group is also a wonderful networking opportunity that has opened up performance and collaboration opportunities for her.

Conway mentions that several members who met in the group now perform together in bands. Conway’s band Cosmic Orphan just released their debut single “Raise the Alarm” which was a song that he work-shopped in the group.

Band member Peter Wegwerth connected with Conway through the songwriter’s group.

“A lot of the people in the group have become my really good friends,” says Wegwerth, who also performs in Als Fona. “It’s a blast to see them at meetings and listen to the new songs they’ve written and share what I’ve written.”

Thinking it would be a good way to meet other musicians in Rochester, Justin Jacobson, who releases music and performs as Garden Tigers, joined the online group and decided to go to their first songwriter’s circle. Since then, he’s found friendships in the group and also picked up “invaluable” tricks he can incorporate within his songs. “I think it’s important to keep learning and growing as a musician and songwriter. This group is a great and positive way to do that,” he says.

Nathaniel Pettey, who records under the moniker O’Rion, says he schedules his work around the meetings because he found them so helpful. He says the group gives him motivation and “helps with writers block.”

Having had some time away from the group and music during the pandemic, Oliver Books recently started attending the songwriter’s circle again about six months ago. He says it’s been “a really great way to get plugged back into creating.”

“There's something really fun about someone saying ‘Well, here's what I would do differently,’ instead of the usual, ‘Hey, great set, man,’ and leaving it at that,” says Books.

“The most rewarding thing about this group is hearing our members' songs come to life,” says founder Conway. “I want this community of songwriters to help each other get better at our craft. Everybody brings something different to the table.”

