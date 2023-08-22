Rochester teen builds his own drum beat

Conner Nation doesn’t miss a beat when asked how different types of wood change a drum’s sound.

“The harder the wood is, the more it resonates,” he says. “Soft woods like pine resonate less.” Nation is 16 years old and will be a junior at Lourdes High School this fall.

He started playing percussion in seventh grade and was inspired by an upperclassman to play the quads in marching band and the drum set. Currently, he plays in his school’s marching, concert, and jazz bands, and he also plays in a punk trio called Kill Ben.

When he bought a drum set, Nation didn’t like how the snare drum sounded. His drum teacher, Alec Tackmann, suggested it might be interesting for him to learn to build his own snare drum.

“It’s another great way to understand your instrument,” says Tackmann. “It’s scary at first to take apart a drum, but, once you get used to it, then your creativity can kick in. If you’re ‘Lego-brained’ at all, then it becomes fun to build and modify your own.”

“I learned about drum building through YouTube, especially @rdavidr (David Raouf), who's also a big inspiration, and later on I got advice from Eric Amundrud,” explains Nation. Amundrud is a local drum builder who Nation met at a music shop.

Along with some woodworking advice from his father, Wayne, and some assistance from his sister, Anna, who helped create original artwork for the drum’s exterior, he completed a snare drum with a dark-stained maple shell and silver hardware. It is decorated with a light-colored, hand-drawn snake eating its own tail that encircles the drum. He says he was happy with how the project turned out. Since then, he’s built two other snares from scratch. He’s also refurbished a floor tom and a kick drum and rescued a large 34-inch bass drum.

A drill, router, measuring tape, and lots of sandpaper are some of the main tools Nation needs when he’s building or refurbishing drums.

“First you get the idea of what you want, then you go online and find the parts,” says Nation.

A custom-made snare drum made by Lourdes High School junior Conner Nation. Contributed / John Sievers

The process requires finding a shell, using a router to cut the bearing edge, measuring out the holes needed for lugs and other hardware, drilling holes, making sure everything fits well, applying an exterior wrap, and then screwing everything together. Nation says it’s important to check details like making sure the shell is flat and getting the right length of tension rods. “It's essential to triple check everything,” he says.

Problem solving is a major component of drum building.

“When an idea you had falls flat on its face … you now have to fix whatever you did and find a new solution,” he adds. “It's very rewarding throughout the whole process, seeing your progress right in front of you, and of course the finished product it awesome, too.”

While some of the sanding and routing are completed in Nation’s garage, his room is full of extra drum hardware, scavenged drum shells, and other random cymbals and drum sticks. He also manages to cram in a drum set with a pink piccolo snare he built and a bass drum he salvaged that is so large he can sit inside it. He jokes that he took the bass drum to school on the “anything but a backpack” theme day to carry his belongings.

Nation says his dad has helped him every step of the way with his drum building. “I'd like to thank my dad who had the skills and know-how to get me started,” he says. “Even though he still knows very little about drums, he's an incredible problem solver, inspiration and father.”

Commissioned by his teacher, Tackmann, Nation worked to build a replica of a vintage 13-by-3-inch Ludwig jazz combo snare from the 1960s. He says the process involved examining the original for its unique details, like the interior white color, and the number of snare strands stretched across the bottom.

“It's my best work,” says Nation, of the vintage replica he completed for Tackmann.

“The build quality is spot-on,” says Tackmann. “It’s easy to mess up certain measurements, and he did a great job. This drum is a close replica of a pretty rare drum from the '60s that would be very expensive, and I wouldn’t feel comfortable bringing an original out to shows. Plus, vintage hardware is not very strong, so a new replica is much more reliable on stage.”

Conner Nation stands with a snare drum he repaired. Nation, a junior at Lourdes High School, took up drumming in the seventh grade. Contributed / John Sievers

Tackmann, a professional drummer, says it is important to have local drum builders. “It’s really great to be able to get exactly what you want,” he says. “Also, there are certain repairs and modifications to drums that require special tools that I don’t have room for.”

Nation thinks local drum builders are important just like other local businesses. He stresses the positive result of “supporting those in the community instead of buying from big corporations.”

“I’d like to make it a full-time job for me instead of just a hobby,” he says.

Learning about the beat

To learn more about Conner Nation’s drum building, find him on Instagram at @connerscustomdrums. He can also be contacted at connerscustomdrums@gmail.com.