Rochester venues plan World Cup viewing celebrations

ROCHESTER — Thesis Beer Project was at a capacity when the U.S. World Cup soccer team took on England last Friday, Nov. 25, 2022.

Brewery co-owner Adam Fredericksen was busy working, but he could tell how the game was going by looking at the crowd.

“It’s been fun to watch them from behind the bar,” he said. “You can see the ups and downs during the match from the way the crowd reacts.”

A snowy Tuesday didn’t deter fans from turning out there, Gray Duck Theater or Little Thistle Brewing to watch the U.S. men’s team beat Iran 1-0 to become one of the last 16 teams remaining in the World Cup tournament.

All three venues will host viewing parties when the U.S. Men’s team takes on the Netherlands at 9 a.m., Saturday, Dec. 3.

The Med City Football Club is the Rochester soccer team in the National Premier League — the top amateur league in the U.S. Members of the club have rotated their watch parties between Thesis, Little Thistle and Zen Fusion.

“It’s always fun when you’ve got people passionate about something, it’s fun to share that passion,” said Med City Football Club co-owner and General Manager Frank Spaeth.

The growing popularity of soccer in the U.S. and the success of professional teams and the national teams aren’t isolated phenomena, he added.

Med City FC owner Frank Spaeth goes over the starting lineup with head coach Neil Cassidy on June 25, 2021, at the Regional Sports Stadium in Rochester. Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin file photo

Soccer’s popularity has led to more opportunities for players to compete at higher levels, Spaeth said.

“It starts with grassroots,” he said. “It should start with grassroots, you don’t build these sorts of things from the top down.”

The USMNT’s deep run in the 1994 World Cup was followed by the establishment of Major League Soccer, Spaeth said. Communities recreation departments, schools and colleges have since provided opportunities for people to play, Spaeth said.

More than two decades ago, the U.S. had maybe three dozen teams playing at the skill level the players on the Med City Football Club have, Spaeth said.

Now that number is probably about 300.

Interest and participation in soccer in Rochester is relatively high likely because of the international draw Mayo Clinic has for staff and patients.

“Everywhere else in the world, it’s the biggest sport,” Spaeth said.

Fredericksen said he designed the expanded taproom for people to have communal experiences watching events and games.

“Football never really took off, but people are coming out for these World Cup games,” he said.

Fredericksen is a fan of the sport and two of the brewers who will be on staff play soccer.

When the U.S. takes on the Netherlands Saturday at 9 a.m., Fredericksen, co-owner Allyson Palmer the brewery staff will open Thesis for any fans who want to catch the match.

“Between us, we’d be awake watching it somewhere,” he said. “It might as well be here and make some money while we watch.”

Gray Duck Theater will screen the game for fans, said theater owner Andy Smith. The theater hosted watch parties as the U.S. Women’s soccer team made its way through the tournament to win back-to-back World Cup titles in 2019. The USWNT won in 2015 as well. The theater was packed July 17, 2019, for that championship game against the Netherlands.

On Tuesday, a smaller but still enthusiastic crowd braved the snow to watch the U.S. Men’s team beat Iran.

Little Thistle Brewing Co. has also seen good turnout when staff there screen the World Cup games. A World Cup beer special of $2 off each pint of beer during the games helps too.

Med City Football Club members will also be watching. That venue has yet to be announced.

