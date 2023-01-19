Rochester Y105 radio host James Rabe loses his job

ROCHESTER — James Rabe, a high-energy, well-known radio host for Rochester’s Y105FM, has been let go from his job.

Rabe, who has worked full-time off and on at Rochester radio stations since 1991, including KROC, announced on his Facebook page that his position had been eliminated.

“On my last day, as with my other difficult problems, I’ve been able to find joy,” Rabe said on Facebook after cleaning out his desk.

In an interview with the Post Bulletin, Rabe, 55, said the elimination of his position was a budgetary decision made by Townsquare Media, which owns KROC AM and FM and Y-105 FM radio stations.

“They told me that the morning show I had was eliminated,” Rabe said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Since announcing the loss of his job, Rabe has been inundated with comments from well-wishers letting him know how much they will miss hearing his voice on the Rochester radio station. Rabe said he has been moved by the comments from people, including from Rochester Mayor Kim Norton, who was Rabe’s “last celebrity interview,” he said

“It’s great to have a community that remembers you and knows you and appreciates you and tells you so,” he said.

Rabe said he harbors no ill-will toward Townsquare Media for making the decision it did. The tendency for regular listeners of radio morning hosts whose shows are canceled are to “throw hate” at the decision-makers.

“I hope they don’t throw it at Townsquare Media, because it’s a building full of really good people,” Rabe said.

Rabe has been involved in and around radio for nearly 40 years, since he was 16. He knows from personal experience about the uncertainty that surrounds the work. Rabe started at KROC as a radio host in 1991. He was half of the KROC morning show for a number of years. In 2007, Rabe and then-co-host Cori Jensen moved to a Fargo station. He later got laid off.

Rabe returned to Rochester radio in 2015. Over the next seven years, he worked various slots — Y105FM in mornings, KROC-AM and a syndicated classics hits afternoon show.

Rabe said getting laid off at the Fargo radio station was a difficult experience. It taught him a valuable lesson, one that he’s applying to the current situation: You are not your job, he said.

“You are your family, your friends, your world. And that has helped me a lot on this one,” Rabe said. “(The executives at Townsquare Media) are good people. They don’t want to do this. It’s not personal. It’s a business thing.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Rabe said he isn’t sure what he will do next. He said he is willing to look at other radio stations, but he doesn’t want to leave Rochester.

“I love living in Rochester,” he said. “I love what happens here, I love the people here. My sweetie pie is here. So I want to stick around.”