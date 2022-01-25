Rochesterfest looks for a new director

ROCHESTER — A new Rochesterfest director is being sought amid subzero temperatures and thoughts of warmer days.

The Rochester nonprofit responsible for the annual citywide celebration announced Tuesday that it is seeing applications for the position which oversees all operations of the summer festival.

The former director, Brandon Helgeson, resigned in October after taking the position in late 2019 and managing two modified events during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Rochesterfest Board President Judy Hickey said Tuesday that there was no rush then to fill the position.

“The late fall is our slow time of the year,” she said.

Hickey said the 22 Rochesterfest board members working behind the scenes were able to keep up with needed tasks through the holidays to arrive at a more opportune time to seek applicants.

This year’s Rochesterfest will run from June 18 to June 26.

The paid director reports to the Rochesterfest board and provides internal and external leadership connected to the annual event that started as a one-time celebration in 1983.

The majority of celebrations have been overseen by Carole Brown, who served as director for 24 years before retiring after the 2015 event.

Rochester resident Brent Ackerman served as director for the next three years, turning the reins over to Helgeson after the 2019 Rochesterfest.

Helgeson is also the founder of Rochester My Home and CEO of Big Bang Companies. Both entities are responsible for various events in the community.

Candidates to become the next Rochesterfest director are expected to have experience in event planning, general operations and financial administration. Experience working with sponsors, fundraising and creating community partnerships is preferred.

“We hope to be interviewing by mid-February,” Hickey said, adding that some interest in the position has already been shown and the board will interview new applicants throughout the process.

The goal is to have someone hired by March 1.

Anyone interested in the position can send an application to the Rochesterfest board via director@rochesterfest.com or mail to Rochesterfest Board, PO Box 007, Rochester, MN 55904.

Direct questions and requests for information can also be sent to director@rochesterfest.com.