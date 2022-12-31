Rochester's music scene delivers the hits

Rochester-area musicians turned out a ton of tunes in 2022. From hip-hop to house, and from “hard-scrabble cosmic Americana” to country lullabies, the local music scene has been both very creative and very productive. In all, area musicians — with a few “alumni” included — released more than 30 EPs and albums this past year.

Some projects, like Becky Schlegel’s “The Lullaby Collection” even melded genres. Her release includes folk art, sheet music, and beautifully sung lullabies for every letter of the alphabet. She managed to record the project at her historic farm while creating an accompanying book that encompasses the sister arts.

Becky Schlegel released a book and recording called "The Lullaby Collection. Schlegel is photographed at her home near Oronoco on April 6, 2022. Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin file photo

While other musicians besides Schlegel have recorded in home studios, two area recording studios have had a big impact on helping Rochester-area artists get their music out to the masses. Zach Zurn’s Carpet Booth Studios has had a hand in projects by popular local acts like Clay Fulton & the Lost Forty’s sophomore roots rock release “Positive Numbers,” Broth’s punk-inspired “Leftovers” EP, Cosmic Orphan’s catchy “Be My Guard,” and newcomers Split Pine’s indie rock release “Locked Out.”

Carpet Booth Studios has helped record everything from metal to hip-hop and contributed to projects with local roots by artists on the way up like Good Morning Bedlam’s folk release “Lulu.” Zurn even partially produced, engineered, and mixed Yung Gravy’s “Marvelous” album. The album’s single “Betty (Get Money),” with its “Never Gonna Give You Up” sample, debuted at 68 on the Billboard Hot 100 in July, was certified gold, had more than 100 million streams on Spotify, and went viral on TikTok.

Alex Ortberg’s Blue Lagoon Recording Room also contributed to several local releases including Amateur’s indie soul rock release “Every Little Thing” and Lucas Horvath’s pop-punk “Blossoms & Bubbles.” Rachel Nunemacher’s “The Last Five Years” EP was another standout project from the Blue Lagoon Recording Room. With a singer-songwriter-inspired pop sensibility, the EP seems like something both familiar and fresh.

ADVERTISEMENT

The local hip-hop scene has also been alive and well in 2022. With everything from instrumental EPs produced by locals like Ghostmeat and Jae Havoc to EPs like DaboFlai’s “People Think I’m Showing Off” and J. Martinez’s “No Hay Excusas” and even full-blown albums like Just Jayden’s “Infinite,” the area’s hip-hop music has left its mark.

Some area artists have created music to support important causes. Rochesterite James Rechs released the album “D’Ethenol” under the name Wind Farmers. The rock project was created with Aaron Wagner from Grinnell, Iowa. Rechs composed music to Wagner’s lyrics. He released “D’Ethenol” after Wagner passed away earlier in 2022. Proceeds from the album go to the Grinnell Area Mental Health Consortium in Wagner’s honor.

Artists like The Walking Beat have ensured that the tradition of vinyl continues. As frontman Steve McCauley puts it, “Digital is great and convenient, but there’s just something special about putting on a record. Holding that large format sleeve and deliberately sitting down and listening to each song. It forces you to be more involved in the listening process.”

Meanwhile, Root River Jam, with its “Love is Unity ‘Double Jam’,” keeps the concept of the double album rolling. With its epic 13-minute-long “Hearin’, Pastorale, One Way Road” mashup, the band lives up to its jam band moniker.

It looks like the local music scene is already gaining momentum for 2023. Thomas and the Shakes is promising to drop their reggae-rock-folk-inspired “Carpet Booth Sessions” on Jan. 1, 2023, and singer-songwriter Miriam Haacke is also planning a release in the new year.

Other artists have already released singles from projects forecast for 2023. Fires of Denmark released the single “You Make Me Try” earlier this December from their upcoming “Magnetism” album. They describe as being “a relentless onslaught of upbeat pop songs with their signature disco punk beats.” The reggae-inspired Push & Turn released the single “Rise Up” on custom USB drives on the final Wednesday of their monthlong residency at Thesis Beer Project earlier this week. They are promising a special deal at their upcoming album release show in the new year to those who bring the USB back.

While this article and the following list has by no means included all the area’s musical output from 2022 — and hasn’t even attempted to capture singles — it gives a solid idea of our community’s musical potential. There’s something in this list for just about every taste. Get out there and support our local live music scene so our musical creators are inspired to write and record more songs. Let’s keep the tunes coming in 2023.

Are you listening?

The 2022 Record Roundup List (in alphabetical order by performer):

ADVERTISEMENT

Artist: Als Fona

EP: Als Fona

Genre: Indie Rock

Release: Dec. 16, 2022

Online: www.youtube.com/channel/UC-3JkXWa5i-bYkZp4wW__cQ .

Artist: Amateur

LP: Every Little Thing

Genre: Indie Soul Rock

Release: March 11, 2022

Online: open.spotify.com/album/4tP3RIhl8mBU7CVlo4n8sw?si=GI3Ed8

Artist: Amiensus

EP: All Paths Lead to Death (Remixed/mastered)

Genre: Rock/Metal

Release: May 19, 2022

Online: amiensus.bandcamp.com/album/all-paths-lead-to-death-remixed-mastered

Artist: Becky Schlegel

LP: The Lullaby Collection

Genre: Lullabies/Children’s Music

Release: April 2022

Online: www.beckyschlegel.com/merch/the-lullaby-collection-book-with-cd

Artist: Broth

EP: Leftovers

Genre: Rock/Pop/Punk

Release: Jan. 21, 2022

Online: open.spotify.com/album/7G12hdeADXMuLFcfcGUzZ8

Artist: Clay Fulton & the Lost Forty

LP: Positive Numbers

Genre: Roots Rock

Release: Aug. 12, 2022

Online: open.spotify.com/album/6eRRPj7QENsHLMJENLrPl0?si=aBWG1Y

Artist: Comatose

EP: Sex Over Thirty

Genre: Rock

Release: Jun. 24, 2022

Online: open.spotify.com/album/310ndtkf4z66BpDwGIrpeX

Artist: Cosmic Orphan

EP: Be My Guard

Genre: Indie/Alternative Rock

Release: Sept. 29, 2022

Online: music.apple.com/us/album/be-my-guard-ep/1647296857

ADVERTISEMENT

Artist: DaboFlai

EP: People Think I’m Showing Off

Genre: Hip-hop/Rap

Release: Sept. 19, 2022

Online: open.spotify.com/album/3g2yDQE2GKhIMgzBDf4Ynf

Artist: DYL

LP: A Requiem for the Future

Genre: Alt-pop/Indie-rock /Singer-songwriter/Ambient/Electronic

Release: Sept. 23, 2022

Online: trepidare.bandcamp.com/album/a-requiem-for-the-future

Artist: Ghostmeat

EP: Death’s Door

Genre: Instrumental/Hip hop/Electronic

Release: Dec. 7, 2022

Online: soundcloud.com/ghostmeatmn/sets/deaths-door-tape?fbclid=IwAR2v

Artist: Good Morning Bedlam

LP: Lulu

Genre: Folk

Release: Feb. 4, 2022

Online: open.spotify.com/album/6pyhOHJc8AKiMBOyBVnKVL

Artist: Holy Rose

EP: Frank

Genre: Rock

Release: Aug. 3, 2022

Online: linktr.ee/holyroseband?fbclid=PAAaZp

Artist: Jae Havoc

EP: Belonging

Genre: Instrumental/Hip-hop

Release: Aug. 1, 2022

Online: soundcloud.com/jaehavoc/sets/belonging-an-instrumental-ep-by-jae-havoc

Artist: Jason Edward

EP: Taking Chances

Genre: Pop-based Folk/Americana/Rock

Release: May 22, 2022

Online: jasonedward.bandcamp.com/album/taking-chances

Artist: J. Martinez

EP: No Hay Excusas

Genre: Hip-hop

Release: March 4, 2022

Online: open.spotify.com/album/11MiN91PVaNyyQd7o1tDF9

Artist: John Underdahl

LP: Peaches & Martinis

Genre: Rock

Release: Nov. 24, 2022

Online: soundcloud.com/john-underdahl/sets/peaches-martinis

Artist: JUST JAYDEN

LP: Infinite

Genre: Hip-hop

Release: Aug. 10, 2022

Online: open.spotify.com/album/5K1VDE0tExCgPOYFinrhV1?si=bY4DCs

Artist: Lucas Horvath

EP: Blossoms & Bubbles

Genre: Pop/Punk/Rock

Release: Oct. 31, 2022

Online: music.youtube.com/playlist?list=OLAK5uy_k8cQTSOOgWNNuD9Q3VhaGKEIFwAYoRR28

Artist: MM Jr.

LP: Better Off as Fools

Genre: Pop Punk

Release: April 1, 2022

Online: open.spotify.com/artist/5XTO1fYb3ETOf0C3WZndjw?si=vKhRGm

Artist: O'Rion

EP: O'Rion

Genre: Contemporary Folk

Release: Aug. 5, 2022

Online: youtube.com/channel/UCxiOJ4R7I7bjsStWB9ePx-Q

Artist: Quake Jones, QThe507God, Joseph Maas

EP: The R&B Mixtape, Vol. 1

Genre: R&B/Hip-hop

Release: Feb. 14, 2022

Online: open.spotify.com/album/2FAKxJuP0F2dK8fl5bwBDw

Artist: Rachel Nunemacher

EP: The Last 5 Years

Genre: Singer-songwriter/Pop

Release: March 11, 2022

Online: open.spotify.com/album/5fojqKOntisrpCwrZuVDpS

Artist: Root River Jam

Double LP: Love is Unity “Double Jam”

Genre: Americana Roots

Release: Nov. 23, 2022

Online: open.spotify.com/artist/7xPpPg3ilIlSjQJnGet5D7

Artist: Split Pine

EP: Locked Out

Genre: Indie Rock

Release: March 15, 2022

Online: open.spotify.com/track/1E2S5uU6DHKCqGuh1DGn3l

Artist: Tony Fuel

EP: Watching the Light

Genre: House

Release: Feb. 25, 2022

Online: www.traxsource.com/title/1746498/watching-the-light-ep?fbclid=IwAR0P

Artist: Trillyy4L

EP: Headphone Music

Genre: Hip-hop

Release: Oct. 4, 2022

Online: soundcloud.com/trell-johnson-245687018/sets/headphone-muzic

Artist: Vansire

LP: The Modern Western World

Genre: Indie Pop

Release: May 12, 2022

Online: open.spotify.com/album/1PzNv0eCsRTtdxWlOiX3kM

Artist: The Walking Beat

LP: Easy Chair

Genre: Hard-scrabble Cosmic Americana

Release: Dec. 7, 2022

Online: open.spotify.com/album/38NAFzX8Onk5MITZpjX0gE

Artist: WhyteBoiBeats

EP: MEMORY.EXE

Genre: Hip-hop/Rap

Release: Feb. 1, 2022

Online: open.spotify.com/album/5fgP7ZgTwPzCS3GuUPZzNI

Artist: Wind Farmers

LP: D’Ethanol

Genre: Rock

Release: Dec. 1, 2022

Online: open.spotify.com/album/0lLrIMFNzRuMHckt0KHEoK

Artist: Winterstate

LP: Technicolor

Genre: Rock/Pop

Release: Jan. 14, 2022

Online: open.spotify.com/album/4dqLugtEj5Vw81QwHlQ1Ax?mibextid=Zxz2cZ .

Artist: Yung Gravy

LP: "Marvelous"

Genre: Hip-hop

Release: Oct. 28, 2022

Online: open.spotify.com/album/3DCLmgvu8dwEyJ3MpBcNka .