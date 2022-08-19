Rochester’s Pure Rock Studios prepares student musicians with performances at Thursdays Downtown

ROCHESTER — It was minutes before Mabel Koedam was supposed to take the First Avenue stage at the final Thursdays Downtown of the season and the two singers scheduled to join her still hadn’t arrived.

Koedam decided to perform the set solo.

Not bad for an 11-year-old.

Koedam was a student of the Pure Rock Studios spring music classes. Students from the spring session were given the stage Thursday midday to perform live in front of an audience.

Koedam said she was a bit nervous performing Thursday but added that familiar faces in the audience helped her relax.

“I like having people I know to be there instead of looking at the (lyric) book or the coach,” she said.

The coach, Ella Ashlin, stood to the audience's side to help any of the vocalists who lost their place or got off track.

Ashlin asked Koedam if she felt ready to sing without the other two vocalists. Koedam said yes and got on stage.

“She did a great job,” Ashlin said.

Mabel Koedam, 11, a student with Pure Rock Studios spring 2022 music classes, performs with other students and instructors at Thursdays Downtown Thursday, Aug. 18, 2022. John Molseed / Post Bulletin

The next set, Cameron Johnson, a recent Century High School graduate, took the microphone. She said the Pure Rock Studios experience was a fun departure from the more regimented choir performances from when she was in school.

“The only rule of rock 'n' roll is there are no rules,” she said.

Students and instructors suggest what songs to perform. Long-time Pure Rock performer Julia Gradilone suggested a Mitski song,“Nobody," which she performed with her friend Thalia Kohler at the midday concert.

Live performance is an integral part of the class, said Drew Medin, Pure Rock Studios' studio manager and instructor. Performing live teaches music students how to work together, to rely on each other, and, if necessary, to help them recover from a mistake.

“There’s a lot to do with, for lack of a better term, vibing with other musicians,” Medin said. “It’s useful knowledge as a member of a team.”

Medin and other instructors performed with the students on stage Thursday. Seeing students have the confidence to play live is usually a big leap from where they started at the beginning of a session of lessons.

“It’s amazing, the transformation you have sometimes with some of the kids,” he said.

Katrina Brinkman, 14, said playing live is the point of the lessons and practice.

“All your hard work comes together,” she said. “You get to show off what all that hard work has led to.”

Brinkman has been taking drum lessons for about three years. She said the instrument felt like a natural fit.

“To me, (drums) make sense,” she said. “You hit stuff and it makes sounds.”

The practice and experience has already begun to pay off, Brinkman said. She joined the church band on drums. Her lessons are also encouraging another musician to shake off some rust.

Brinkman’s dad, Ben Brinkman, decided to take up guitar again. He set up lessons for days his daughter has drum lessons.

“I was sitting there doing nothing for an hour,” he said. “It didn’t make sense.”

