Monday, February 27

Lifestyle Arts and Entertainment

Rochester’s Songwriters in Round kicks off first 2023 session at Treedome

Pat Egan continues Rochester's Songwriters in Round for a second consecutive year after receiving grant money from RDA and venue space in partnership with Treedome.

IMG_1824.jpg
Minneapolis artist know as Theyself, center, describes a song to fellow songwriters Amanda Grace, left, and David Trevino, right, and an audience of 20 people at Treedome for Songwriters in Round on Sunday, Feb. 26, 2023, in Rochester.
Theodore Tollefson / Post Bulletin
February 27, 2023 10:45 AM

ROCHESTER — As the Rochester music scene continues to grow, people involved in the community have been looking to put on more small, inclusive events for people to engage with songwriters.

Rochester singer/songwriter, Pat Egan, began the monthly event in 2022. After receiving a $1,000 grant from the Rochester Downtown Alliance, Egan was ecstatic to bring the event back for 10 shows in 2023.

“What we do is invite artists into town and they swap songs in a circle. It's called a Nashville round,” said Egan. “Everyone plays a song and they talk in between about where the sound came from or what they liked about the song.”

A Nashville writers round is when three to four artists share a stage, talk about why they wrote their songs and perform the piece there after.

With the grant money coming from RDA, all Songwriters in Round events will be taking place in downtown Rochester this year. Fortunately a partnership between Egan and Treedome co-owner Nate Nelson has provided a downtown venue for the 10 Songwriters in Round shows this year.

Nelson has also helped Egan book talent for each of the shows this year.

Sunday night’s lineup featured three Minnesota-based singer/songwriters; Amanda Grace of Winona, the Minneapolis artist known as Theyself and local Rochester talent David Trevino.

All three performed six of their original works, starting with Trevino. A standout song that Trevino performed, "Interweave," came from a simple day in his life when his partner Sarah was walking around their home and humming a melody to herself.

“It stuck with me and she was walking around singing, ‘I love it when you fly through the sky. I love it when we trip to the moon.’ She just kept walking around and I really, really liked it so it turned into this song,” Trevino shared.

Theyself, whose songs have earned airplay on MPR’s affiliate the Current this year, shared a song titled "Roadside Poems" that came from earlier touring days in a former punk band and having time on their hands without driving duties.

“We're touring the country, I'm gonna say 2015 or 2016, and I left my jacket in Chicago. What was also in my jacket was my wallet. So much to the rest of my bandmates' dismay, I couldn't drive for the rest of the tour. I had a lot of time to think, and I started making halfhearted haikus, and I'd have just words on road signs,” Theyself said.

IMG_1816.jpg
David Trevino leads off for the first performance of Songwriters in Round for 2023 in Rochester on Sunday, February 26 at Treedome
Theodore Tollefson / Post Bulletin

Grace performed many songs from her newest album and shared that the album will be available on vinyl come May. One song she was particularly happy to perform from the album was "Please Dear Son."

“I was sort of struggling to put an album together during the pandemic and it took a lot of kicking everyone out of the house and recording my basement with a mask with my bass player," she said. "It's sort of a gospel-based song but for the first time in my life I was depressed. I'm just a really genuinely happy person but I have a whole new respect for people who've struggled with depression and are trying to pull out a bit.”

The themes of Theyself and Grace’s songs performed held a grimmer tone, or as they described them, rain cloud vibes. The two joked about Trevino’s songs being the sunshine in their rotation, up until he performed his song "Old Crow," focusing on alcohol getting the better of the day.

All three artists were well received by the small crowd as friends and newly interested fans of their music interacted with them as the show concluded.

The next Songwriters in Round will take place Sunday, March 19 at Treedome. The event will run from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Two artists — Michael Gay and Taylor James Douskey — have already been booked for the show. The show cost $10 per person.

Songwriters in Round

309 Broadway Ave. S, Rochester, MN 55904

pateganmusic.com/songwriters-in-the-round-at-treedome

Theodore Tollefson
By Theodore Tollefson
Theodore Tollefson is a business reporter for the Post Bulletin. He is originally from Burnsville, Minn., and graduated from the University of Wisconsin-River Falls with a bachelor's degree in journalism in December 2020. Readers can reach Theodore at 507-281-7420 or ttollefson@postbulletin.com.
