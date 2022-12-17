Santa 'Claws' delivers gifts to homeless fur-kids

Santa “Claws” is making a list, and checking it twice, gonna find out which cat’s naughty and which wants mice.

Sarah Quincey took it upon herself to become Santa “Claws” for area “furkids” who don’t yet have a home of their own.

Quincey, a Rochester resident, is the owner of Cat’s Meow Cat Sitting and definitely has a soft spot for pets. She owns enough pets to pull her own sleigh. Her five cats, all adopted, include two who are blind, Tillie and Hank. Pippi, Penny and Bea round out her feline friends. She also has three parakeets she calls her “Golden Birds”: Rose, Dorothy and Blanche.

An administrative assistant at Mayo Clinic by day, Quincey's love of pets led her to open her Cat’s Meow Cat Sitting business in 2013.

“I started on a whim, I posted an ad on Craigslist and got an inquiry within 30 minutes,” she says. “It exploded. It's been a lifestyle ever since.”

Quincey visits cats and other small animals such as fish, mice and hamsters in their homes while their owners are away. She says she gives them fresh food and water and “hangs” out with the cats if they are the type that enjoy cuddling or playing. She sometimes also sends photos to the pets' distant families.

Sarah Quincey with the goodies she delivered for the animals on Friday, Dec. 9, 2022, at Paws and Claws in Rochester. Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin

For the past several years, Quincey created goody bags for her “kitty clients” over the holidays.

“I put toys in a Ziploc with some catnip to ‘ferment,’” she says. This year, after posting a photo online, a volunteer at a local pet shelter asked if she had extras to donate to foster homes. “Then, I got the idea to ask for donations and try to get enough stockings or goodie bags for all the homeless cats of Rochester.

“I did stockings for dogs with chew toys, stuffed toys and treats,” says Quincey. “Then I did goodie bags for cats with a variety of toys (balls, spring, mice) and gave each rescue a generous amount of cat treats to disperse as well as any extra toys we didn't use.”

In all, Quincey made and delivered 100 dog stockings and 450 cat goodie bags. About 60 people helped with donations including Quincey’s clients, colleagues and strangers. Some who donated don’t even live locally. Overall, Quincey raised about $2,500 for her Santa Claws project.

The Santa Claws goody bags Quincey created were donated to Camp Companion and Paws and Claws on Friday, Dec. 9.

“It felt great seeing all the animals, but I wish they could all find loving homes,” she says. “I got to hold a one-eyed kitten with Camp Companion’s event. And they were excited to see how many items I dropped off.” Volunteers at Paws and Claws were shocked by the amount Quincey was able to donate. “It was like being Santa Clause for a minute.”

Quincey’s mother, Deb Dahley, was also an important part of the effort.

Sarah Quincey brings a treat stocking to Kali, left, and her new sister Megpie on Kali’s adoption day, after Quincey delivered boxes of treats for the animals on Friday, Dec. 9, 2022, at Paws and Claws in Rochester. Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin

“I randomly texted asking if she would help me with this project,” says Quincey, “and without hesitation, she agreed. We spent nearly eight hours assembling them all and she gave up a Saturday to help me with another of my crazy ideas.”

The volunteers, foster families and employees at local pet shelters are the ones who Quincey says should be honored for their selflessness. “They really give their lives to help animals in need, and it is usually a thankless job,” says Quincey. “They are my superheroes, and I appreciate all they do to make this world a better place.

“My cats, and a lot of the cats I cat-sit for, are spoiled not only at the holidays but throughout the year,” says Quincey. “Even though these animals looking for their forever homes may not understand the holidays, I think it's wonderful to give them a little bit of joy while they wait … every living thing appreciates a little love, kindness and comfort.”

Adoptable kittens are pictured on Friday, Dec. 9, 2022, at Paws and Claws in Rochester. Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin

Sarah Quincey delivers boxes of treats for the animals on Friday, Dec. 9, 2022, at Paws and Claws in Rochester. Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin

Furry friends

To learn more about adopting or supporting homeless pets in the Rochester are go to campcompanion.org or pawsandclaws.org/wpweb .

To learn more about Cat’s Meow Cat Sitting go to www.facebook.com/CatsMeowCatSitting .