Friday! Friday! Friday! Monster truck tour comes to Rochester in November

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, May 19 at the Mayo Civic Center box office and through Ticketmaster.

Monster truck "Boss Gator" will be coming to Rochester as part of the Monster Truck Nitro Tour in November.
John Molseed
Today at 11:38 AM

ROCHESTER — The Monster Truck Nitro Tour is crashing the Mayo Civic Center on November 25, 2023, for two shows.

The stop will feature two shows — one in the afternoon and another evening show that Saturday.

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, May 19 at the Mayo Civic Center box office and through Ticketmaster.

The show will include 10,000-pound monster trucks that will compete in racing, wheelie contests, freestyle action and, yes, car crushing.

Spectators can also meet the drivers and see the trucks up close at a pre-event autograph pit party. Kids can also get a chance to ride in one of the monster trucks during the pre-party.

If you go

What: Monster Truck Nitro Tour is crashing the Mayo Civic Center.

When: 1:30 p.m., 7:30 p.m., Saturday, November 25, 2023.

Where: Mayo Civic Center.

How much: General admission tickets start at $24.50.

John Molseed joined the Post Bulletin in 2018. He covers arts, culture, entertainment, nature and other fun stories he's surprised he gets paid to cover. When he's not writing articles about Southeast Minnesota artists and musicians, he's either picking banjo, brewing beer, biking or looking for other hobbies that begin with the letter "b." Readers can reach John at 507-285-7713 or jmolseed@postbulletin.com.
