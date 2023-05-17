Friday! Friday! Friday! Monster truck tour comes to Rochester in November

ROCHESTER — The Monster Truck Nitro Tour is crashing the Mayo Civic Center on November 25, 2023, for two shows.

The stop will feature two shows — one in the afternoon and another evening show that Saturday.

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, May 19 at the Mayo Civic Center box office and through Ticketmaster.

The show will include 10,000-pound monster trucks that will compete in racing, wheelie contests, freestyle action and, yes, car crushing.

Spectators can also meet the drivers and see the trucks up close at a pre-event autograph pit party. Kids can also get a chance to ride in one of the monster trucks during the pre-party.

ADVERTISEMENT

If you go

What: Monster Truck Nitro Tour is crashing the Mayo Civic Center.

When: 1:30 p.m., 7:30 p.m., Saturday, November 25, 2023.

Where: Mayo Civic Center.

How much: General admission tickets start at $24.50.

