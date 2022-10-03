We see that you have javascript disabled. Please enable javascript and refresh the page to continue reading local news. If you feel you have received this message in error, please contact the customer support team at 1-833-248-7801.
Scared? Obsessed? You could be after reading this book

Author Kate Summerscale takes on a historic look at what makes us jump, cringe or feel some compulsion.

Book of Phobias and Manias.jpg
Kate Summerscale's "The Book of Phobias &amp; Manias: A History of Obsession" delves into our compulsions through the ages.
Contributed
Opinion by Terri Schlichenmeyer
October 03, 2022 07:00 AM
You don't know whether to run or scream in fear.

Or maybe both. When you see whatever it is that scares you to the point that you're a babbling puddle of mess, well, it's no longer a fight-or-flight thing – it's just plain flight. Funny, you're normally big and brave, fearless to the end, so read "The Book of Phobias & Manias" by Kate Summerscale. See what other scary things are out there.

More than 235 years ago, Benjamin Rush, one of our Founding Fathers, started a fad for naming the things that Colonial humans feared and focused on. Then, Rush officially named 18 phobias, including fears of ghosts and rats; and 26 manias.

Over the years, says Summerscale, other fears and focuses have been added to Rush's list, but the fact remains that manias and phobias are mostly cultural constructs that indicate how we consider ourselves, what attracts us and what repels us.

Even at times when a "phobia" isn't really a phobia, this is serious stuff: roughly 10% of women and 5% of men have a phobia, and one in eight of them will receive help for it. If you don't have a phobia, fear not: research shows that you can get one through conditioning, or by exposure to someone with a heavy-duty phobia of their own.

Mania is a little trickier, Summerscale says, because today's medicine has categorized such things as hoarding, obsessive-compulsive disorder, addiction, and so on. Still, she lists some: The Count on Sesame Street had arithmomania. Tulipomania – an obsessive love of tulips – is said to have once made folks extremely wealthy. And klazomania might make you scream.

Book of Phobias and Manias author CREDIT Frank Monks.jpg
Author Kate Summerscale looks at what we love and fear in "The Book of Phobias &amp; Manias: A History of Obsession."
Contributed / Frank Monks

Germophobes suffer from mysophobia but probably not from ablutophobia, the latter of which would've been a problem during a pandemic. John Wayne Gacy – or perhaps Steven King with his novel "It" – likely boosted the number of coulrophobes. George Orwell's musophobia caused a minor (but violent) battle, and Alfred Hitchcock admitted to one rather unique fear. Homophobia, it should be noted, is not a real phobia. And you won't believe how 1930s scientists cruelly induced a baby to have doraphobia or the fear of touching the skin of fur of an animal.

Don't reach behind that cabinet without looking first. Don't go into the attic at night. Don't touch that. And whatever you do, don't miss "The Book of Phobias & Manias."

There's sometimes a fine line between humor and horror, and author Kate Summerscale walks it with authenticity and a delightful delivery that'll make you want more. Here, you'll learn about all those things that make you cringe, recoil, or wrinkle your nose in disgust, why they make you jumpy, and how you can be braver. You'll get clues to solve the mystery of your newest obsession. You'll see that you're not alone, that you might have a historical partner with skin-crawling terror. And you'll feel better about the things that make you want to run.

"The Book of Phobias & Manias" is a serious book, seriously fun, and good for anyone age 15-to-adults. Look for it. It'll make you scream in delight.

Book notes

"The Book of Phobias & Manias: A History of Obsession" by Kate Summerscale from Penguin is available through online booksellers.

Terri Schlichenmeyer has been reading since she was 3 years old, and she never goes anywhere without a book. She lives on the prairie in Wisconsin with one man, two dogs and 16,000 books. Look for her at bookwormsez.com or bookwormsez on Twitter.

