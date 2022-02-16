Sell out crowds a solid start for Crave's drag brunch series
Area drag performers play to two sold-out brunch crowds Sunday.
ROCHESTER — Drag troupe The Rochester Girls kicked off a series of drag brunches at Crave, 220 Broadway Ave. S., on Sunday, Feb. 13, with the help of Twin Cities drag performers.
Performers held two sold-out performances. Crave hosts another drag brunch March 20 and another April 24. Managers there said the performance series would likely continue if it was well-received.
The Rochester Girls also have an event at 6:30 p.m. Friday at the International Event Center.
