Sell out crowds a solid start for Crave's drag brunch series

ROCHESTER — Drag troupe The Rochester Girls kicked off a series of drag brunches at Crave, 220 Broadway Ave. S., on Sunday, Feb. 13, with the help of Twin Cities drag performers.

Performers held two sold-out performances. Crave hosts another drag brunch March 20 and another April 24. Managers there said the performance series would likely continue if it was well-received.

The Rochester Girls also have an event at 6:30 p.m. Friday at the International Event Center.

Jayda Clyne, a member of the Rochester Girls drag troupe, plays with Melanie Fischer's hair at a drag brunch Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022 at Crave, 220 Broadway Ave. S. Fischer, who lives in Eau Claire, Wisconsin, said she visited Rochester to attend the sold-out brunch performance. John Molseed / Post Bulletin

