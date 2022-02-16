SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month
Lifestyle | Arts and Entertainment

Sell out crowds a solid start for Crave's drag brunch series

Area drag performers play to two sold-out brunch crowds Sunday.

Drag brunch Allota Shots 02.JPG
Allota Shots, center, performs at a drag brunch as drag performer Jayda Clyne, left, looks on at Crave, 220 Broadway Ave. S., Feb. 13, 2022. The performance was the first in a series of drag brunches scheduled there.
John Molseed / Post Bulletin
John Molseed
By John Molseed
February 16, 2022 03:53 PM
ROCHESTER — Drag troupe The Rochester Girls kicked off a series of drag brunches at Crave, 220 Broadway Ave. S., on Sunday, Feb. 13, with the help of Twin Cities drag performers.

Performers held two sold-out performances. Crave hosts another drag brunch March 20 and another April 24. Managers there said the performance series would likely continue if it was well-received.

The Rochester Girls also have an event at 6:30 p.m. Friday at the International Event Center.

Drag brunch Jayda Clyne 02.JPG
Jayda Clyne, a member of the Rochester Girls drag troupe, plays with Melanie Fischer's hair at a drag brunch Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022 at Crave, 220 Broadway Ave. S. Fischer, who lives in Eau Claire, Wisconsin, said she visited Rochester to attend the sold-out brunch performance.
John Molseed / Post Bulletin
Drag brunch Sidonia Dudval.JPG
Sidonia Dudval performs at a drag brunch at Crave, 220 Broadway Ave. S., Feb. 13, 2022.
John Molseed / Post Bulletin
Drag brunch Allota Shots 01.JPG
Allota Shots hosts a drag brunch at Crave, 220 Broadway Ave. S., Feb. 13, 2022.
John Molseed / Post Bulletin
Drag brunch Tank TopOff.JPG
Drag performer Tank TopOff performs at a drag brunch at Crave, 220 Broadway Ave. S., Feb. 13, 2022.
John Molseed / Post Bulletin
Drag brunch Jamie Monroe 01.JPG
Drag performer Jamie Monroe performs at a drag brunch at Crave, 220 Broadway Ave. S., Feb. 13, 2022.
John Molseed / Post Bulletin
Drag brunch Jamie Monroe 02.JPG
Jaie Monroe performs at a drag brunch at Crave, 220 Broadway Ave. S., Feb. 13, 2022. The sold out event was the first in a planned series of drag brunches at Crave.
John Molseed / Post Bulletin
