SEMAC awards $244,820 in grants to Southeastern Minnesota organizations
Thirty-seven grants were awarded by the Southeastern Minnesota Arts Council to organizations throughout the region.
ROCHESTER — The Southeastern Minnesota Arts Council (SEMAC) has awarded $244,820 in grants to southeastern Minnesota organizations, Tuesday, April 19, 2022, from SEMAC.
In total, 37 arts programming grants were awarded to organizations throughout the 12-county region with Olmsted County receiving eight grants.
For information about the grant application process, eligibility, or grant writing assistance, contact the SEMAC office at 2778 D Commerce Dr NW, Rochester, MN 55901 or call 507-281-4848. More information can be found at the organization's website at www.semac.org .
Here are the grants received in the eight-county Southeast Minnesota region:
Dodge County
- Kasson-Mantorville Public Schools received a $1,185 School Residency grant for Ben Bussey Guest Trombone Residency.
- Mantorville Art Guild received a $10,000 Legacy grant for Summer Youth Art Camp.
- Mantorville Economic Development Authority received a $5,000 Small Towns/Rural Areas grant for Larger Than Life: An Exhibit.
Fillmore County
- Brave Community Theatre received a $4,860 Small Towns/Rural Areas grant for 50th Anniversary Musical The Wizard of Oz.
- Lanesboro Arts received a $10,000 Legacy grant for Disrupting the Binding - Rural Racial Justice.
- Peterson Committee for the Arts received a $5,000 Small Towns/Rural Areas grant for The Arts Blossom in Peterson - Summer Music Series.
- Rushford Area Society of the Arts received a $5,000 Small Towns/Rural Areas grant for "Matilda the Musical".
Goodhue County
- Anderson Center at Tower View received a $10,000 Legacy grant for 2022 Books in the Barn Poet Engagement Program.
- Hispanic Outreach of Goodhue County received a $5,000 Legacy grant for Hispanic Heritage Festival 2022.
- Red Wing Downtown Main Street received a $5,000 Legacy grant for Alive With Artists Downtown.
- Red Wing Innovation Incubator received a $5,000 Legacy grant for River Town Arts Festival.
- Sheldon Theatre of Performing Arts received a $10,000 Legacy grant for Community Performance Residencies 2022-2023 Season.
- Zumbrota Area Arts Council received a $5,000 General Operating Support grant for Staffing & Salaries and a $500 Opportunity grant for Summer Concerts for Children.
Houston County
- International Owl Center received a $5,000 Small Towns/Rural Areas grant for International Children's Owl Art Contest.
- Mainspring received a $5,000 Small Towns/Rural Areas grant for Small Town Saturday Night Series.
- Ye Olde Opera House received a $5,000 Small Towns/Rural Areas grant for LED Stage Lighting Expansion.
Mower County
- Austin Symphony Orchestra received a $10,000 Legacy grant for Concert Season 2022-23.
- Riverland Community College received a $5,000 Legacy grant for Our Austin, Our America Embracing Diversity.
Olmsted County
- 125 Live received a $4,850 Legacy grant for Increasing Accessibility for Community Pottery Studio.
- Eyota Days Committee received a $3,425 Programming grant for Sleeping Beauty, Prairie Fire Children's Theatre.
- Immersion Youth Repertory received a $5,000 Programming grant for Immersion Theatre Summer Program.
- Resounding Voices received a $10,000 Legacy grant for Collaborative Performance with Sing Out Loud.
- Rochester Civic Theatre Company received a $5,000 Programming grant for RCT Season Support Willy Wonka.
- Rochester Ensemble of Dance received a $10,000 Legacy grant for 2022-2023 Holiday and Spring Performances.
- Rochester Male Chorus received a $10,000 Legacy grant for Christmas Past, Present, Future.
- Rochester Repertory Theatre Company received a $10,000 Legacy grant for Royalties and Artist Stipends for 2022-23 Season.
Winona County
- Crossings Center received a $5,000 Legacy grant for 2022 Lewiston Area Summer Concert Series.
- Engage Winona received a $5,000 Legacy grant for Engage Winona Creates.
- Frozen River Film Festival received a $10,000 Legacy grant for Documentary Filmmaking Workshops.
- Minnesota Marine Art Museum received a $10,000 Legacy grant for Sonja Peterson: What the Trade Winds Brought.
- Sandbar Storytelling Festival received a $10,000 Legacy grant for 2022 Festival.
- Winona Symphony Orchestra received a $10,000 Legacy grant for Music in the Schools/Community Expansion.
