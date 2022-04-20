SEMAC awards $244,820 in grants to Southeastern Minnesota organizations

ROCHESTER — The Southeastern Minnesota Arts Council (SEMAC) has awarded $244,820 in grants to southeastern Minnesota organizations, Tuesday, April 19, 2022, from SEMAC.

In total, 37 arts programming grants were awarded to organizations throughout the 12-county region with Olmsted County receiving eight grants.

For information about the grant application process, eligibility, or grant writing assistance, contact the SEMAC office at 2778 D Commerce Dr NW, Rochester, MN 55901 or call 507-281-4848. More information can be found at the organization's website at www.semac.org .

Here are the grants received in the eight-county Southeast Minnesota region:

Dodge County

Kasson-Mantorville Public Schools received a $1,185 School Residency grant for Ben Bussey Guest Trombone Residency .

Mantorville Art Guild received a $10,000 Legacy grant for Summer Youth Art Camp.

Fillmore County

Brave Community Theatre received a $4,860 Small Towns/Rural Areas grant for 50th Anniversary Musical The Wizard of Oz.

Rushford Area Society of the Arts received a $5,000 Small Towns/Rural Areas grant for "Matilda the Musical".

Goodhue County

Anderson Center at Tower View received a $10,000 Legacy grant for 2022 Books in the Barn Poet Engagement Program .

Hispanic Outreach of Goodhue County received a $5,000 Legacy grant for Hispanic Heritage Festival 2022.

received a $5,000 Legacy grant for . Red Wing Downtown Main Street received a $5,000 Legacy grant for Alive With Artists Downtown.

Sheldon Theatre of Performing Arts received a $10,000 Legacy grant for Community Performance Residencies 2022-2023 Season.

received a $10,000 Legacy grant for . Zumbrota Area Arts Council received a $5,000 General Operating Support grant for Staffing & Salaries and a $500 Opportunity grant for Summer Concerts for Children.

Houston County

International Owl Center received a $5,000 Small Towns/Rural Areas grant for International Children's Owl Art Contest .

Mainspring received a $5,000 Small Towns/Rural Areas grant for Small Town Saturday Night Series.

received a $5,000 Small Towns/Rural Areas grant for . Ye Olde Opera House received a $5,000 Small Towns/Rural Areas grant for LED Stage Lighting Expansion.

Mower County

Austin Symphony Orchestra received a $10,000 Legacy grant for Concert Season 2022-23.

Olmsted County

125 Live received a $4,850 Legacy grant for Increasing Accessibility for Community Pottery Studio .

Eyota Days Committee received a $3,425 Programming grant for Sleeping Beauty, Prairie Fire Children's Theatre.

received a $3,425 Programming grant for . Immersion Youth Repertory received a $5,000 Programming grant for Immersion Theatre Summer Program.

Resounding Voices received a $10,000 Legacy grant for Collaborative Performance with Sing Out Loud.

Rochester Civic Theatre Company received a $5,000 Programming grant for RCT Season Support Willy Wonka.

Rochester Ensemble of Dance received a $10,000 Legacy grant for 2022-2023 Holiday and Spring Performances.

Rochester Male Chorus received a $10,000 Legacy grant for Christmas Past, Present, Future.

received a $10,000 Legacy grant for Rochester Repertory Theatre Company received a $10,000 Legacy grant for Royalties and Artist Stipends for 2022-23 Season.

Winona County