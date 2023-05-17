99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Wednesday, May 17

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Lifestyle Arts and Entertainment

'Sex n' The City' musical coming to Rochester

The musical parody is set in 1990s New York City.

Sex n The City
Tickets to "Sex n’ The City: A (Super Unauthorized) Musical Parody" go on sale Friday, May 19, 2023.
Contributed
John Molseed
By John Molseed
Today at 1:33 PM

ROCHESTER — A parody of a popular longtime running television series is coming to the Mayo Civic Center in August.

"Sex n’ The City: A (Super Unauthorized) Musical Parody" of a popular HBO series “Sex in the City” comes to Rochester Aug. 11, 2023.

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, May 19, 2023, at the Mayo Civic Center box office and through Ticketmaster.

Written by Las Vegas local, singer, actor, and voice artist Valerie Witherspoon, the live performance show is part musical, part parody and part nostalgia for the 1990s.

Find more news important to you

Carrie, Miranda, Charlotte and Samantha take on vintage New York as they tackle topics of sex and relationships via performances of “Will I ever find the one?”, “Can you ever really be over your ex?” and “For the third time, it’s a neck massager!"

ADVERTISEMENT

If you go

What: Sex n’ The City: A (Super Unauthorized) Musical Parody at Mayo Civic Center.

When: Friday, Aug. 11, 2023.

Where: Mayo Civic Center, 30 Civic Center Drive SE.

How much: Tickets start at $45 and go on sale Friday, May 19.

John Molseed
By John Molseed
John Molseed joined the Post Bulletin in 2018. He covers arts, culture, entertainment, nature and other fun stories he's surprised he gets paid to cover. When he's not writing articles about Southeast Minnesota artists and musicians, he's either picking banjo, brewing beer, biking or looking for other hobbies that begin with the letter "b." Readers can reach John at 507-285-7713 or jmolseed@postbulletin.com.
What To Read Next
Gavel court crime stock
Local
Winona County woman given probation for stealing over $55,000 from her mother
May 17, 2023 10:47 AM
 · 
By  Mark Wasson
083021-FIRST-DAY-OF-SCHOOL-05056.jpg
Local
'Good and bad news': Rochester Public Schools plans to update school start times in 2024-25
May 16, 2023 11:34 PM
 · 
By  Jordan Shearer
opioids stock photo
Local
More detail sought in Olmsted County plan for initial use of expected $7.6 million in opioid settlement funds
May 16, 2023 09:14 PM
 · 
By  Randy Petersen
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT


Schaeffer Academy Tennis
Prep
A different tennis deal, with Schaeffer — not Lourdes — the favorite to advance to state
May 17, 2023 12:28 PM
 · 
By  Pat Ruff
rctc baseball
College
RCTC baseball team hits its stride during region play: 'Our kids think they can win now'
May 17, 2023 12:00 PM
 · 
By  Guy N. Limbeck
042223.BRUINS.SALUTE.jpg
Sports
Bruins are back in the Robertson Cup: All You Need To Know about the NAHL national championship tournament
May 17, 2023 09:00 AM
 · 
By  Jason Feldman
Spring Veggies
Lifestyle
Spring fresh vegetables
May 17, 2023 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Holly Ebel