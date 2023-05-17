'Sex n' The City' musical coming to Rochester

ROCHESTER — A parody of a popular longtime running television series is coming to the Mayo Civic Center in August.

"Sex n’ The City: A (Super Unauthorized) Musical Parody" of a popular HBO series “Sex in the City” comes to Rochester Aug. 11, 2023.

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, May 19, 2023, at the Mayo Civic Center box office and through Ticketmaster.

Written by Las Vegas local, singer, actor, and voice artist Valerie Witherspoon, the live performance show is part musical, part parody and part nostalgia for the 1990s.

Carrie, Miranda, Charlotte and Samantha take on vintage New York as they tackle topics of sex and relationships via performances of “Will I ever find the one?”, “Can you ever really be over your ex?” and “For the third time, it’s a neck massager!"

ADVERTISEMENT

If you go

What: Sex n’ The City: A (Super Unauthorized) Musical Parody at Mayo Civic Center.

When: Friday, Aug. 11, 2023.

Where: Mayo Civic Center, 30 Civic Center Drive SE.

How much: Tickets start at $45 and go on sale Friday, May 19.

