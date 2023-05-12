99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Friday, May 12

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Lifestyle Arts and Entertainment

Share your Rochester concert memories!

Smash Mouth 03.JPG
Smash Mouth performs at Mayo Park as part of the Down by the Riverside concert series in 2021.
John Molseed / Post Bulletin file photo
Andrew Link
By Andrew Link
Today at 11:14 AM

The Post Bulletin is working on a story about Rochester's current music scene and comparing it to the past.

We want your concert stories! Was a concert unforgettable at the Wicked Moose? Or North Star Bar? Or Mayo Civic Center?

We want to hear about it. Please fill out the form below with your concert memories.

Have photos to share? Send them and information about them to Andrew Link at alink@postbulletin.com.

Your stories and photos may be published in a print issue or at postbulletin.com.

ADVERTISEMENT

Andrew Link
By Andrew Link
Andrew Link has been the Digital Managing Editor at the Post Bulletin since 2021. He first joined the PB as a photographer in 2015. Readers can reach Andrew at 507-281-7427 or alink@postbulletin.com.
What To Read Next
Little MErmaid contributed.jpg
Arts and Entertainment
Rochester Civic Theatre's turnaround, part scripted, part improvised
May 12, 2023 07:00 AM
 · 
By  John Molseed
Little Mermaid Ursula.JPG
Arts and Entertainment
This week: Puppets onstage at Civic Theatre; a tribute to Danny Solis; treasures at Gold Rush
May 09, 2023 11:00 AM
 · 
By  John Molseed
Boats and Bluegrass 2021 - Tim McG (375).jpg
Arts and Entertainment
Civic Music announces forWARD concert lineup
May 09, 2023 09:00 AM
 · 
By  John Molseed
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT


Teaching_06.jpg
Business
Rochester's All Craft Exteriors creates its own school for employees
May 12, 2023 11:00 AM
 · 
By  Brian Todd
Matthew Raymond Rahn
Local
Lake City man's plea deal for sexually assaulting 4 girls calls for a 45-year sentence
May 12, 2023 09:39 AM
 · 
By  Mark Wasson
massage-g2b0d21b10_1920.jpg
Local
Potential changes continue for massage therapy businesses in the wake of probations
May 12, 2023 09:00 AM
 · 
By  Randy Petersen
MATYS.BRASSARD.BRUINS.jpg
Sports
Bruins' Brassard brothers bring energy on, off the ice as Austin pushes for an NAHL championship
May 12, 2023 09:00 AM
 · 
By  Jason Feldman