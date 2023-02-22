Sharing art with art shareholders at Rochester's Forager Brewery

The ABC’s of a new local art CSA are art, beer, and community.

CSA stands for community supported art, and Clover & Rose, a shop owned by local artist Cassandra Buck that features curated vintage finds and handmade goods, is partnering with Forager Brewery to bring the idea back to life in Rochester.

The CSA program engages artists to create "art shares" for community members who subscribe to the CSA. Then, at quarterly, seasonally themed events hosted at Forager Brewery, including live music, CSA shareholders can pick up the art included in their share, mingle with other shareholders, and possibly even meet with the artist who created it.

The first CSA pick-up event will take place on Feb. 25 and will focus on the theme of maple syrup and the sap beginning to run. It will feature art created by Buck. Subsequent CSA events, scheduled for May 6, Sept. 9 and Dec. 17, will each feature different artists.

“We will be contributing beer to each CSA that is complementary to the art and season,” says Forager Brewery owner Annie Henderson.

ADVERTISEMENT

Henderson sees it as part of her brewery and restaurant’s mission to contribute to the local arts communities.

“We spend almost all our donation dollars each year to supporting local art and music,” she says. “It is our mission to be involved with these communities in every way we can.”

Cassandra Buck carves a linoleum block to print with on Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2023, at Clover & Rose in Rochester. The work is for an upcoming art CSA Buck is helping put on at Forager Brewery. Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin

Forager Brewery shows its dedication to the arts by hosting live music five nights a week, by hosting two rotating visual art galleries, and by employing artists on staff who help with arts-based programming.

Henderson and Buck have collaborated on CSAs for the Rochester community in the past. In 2014 and 2015, both worked on a CSA through the Concerned Citizens for a Creative Community (C4) organization.

“It was such a fun program to connect local artists with art lovers,” says Henderson. “We were able to expose art enthusiasts to local artists in a way that was very organic, engaging and otherwise being missed at the time.”

“Art CSAs have been around for about 15 years,’ explains Buck. “Springboard for the Arts, a nonprofit arts organization in Minnesota, created the program along with starter kits to get it going in your own area. You can find community supported art programs all over the country now.”

The concept of an art CSA is based on community supported agriculture programs that have been growing in the United States since the 1980s. Both programs revolve around the idea of supporting local producers by giving them a guaranteed source of funding to either grow their crops or create their art.

“There really is no outsourced funding for this program,” says Buck. “One-hundred percent of the money that people pay for the share goes to the artist and to the local vendors.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Buck says that the new CSA sponsored by Clover & Rose and Forager Brewery will sell a share for one of the quarterly CSA events for $50.

“This CSA is a little different in that we are paring it down to make it more affordable and accessible to the community,” says Buck. “In previous years, a subscriber would have to pay for all four shares, which was close to $400. Now, we are selling shares separately.”

A full year’s subscription for the quarterly events costs $200.

“The public’s involvement in the arts builds a stronger more inclusive community through connection and creativity,” says Buck. “I also think that it is important for people to meet the artists to see what they are creating and how they are creating it.”

Cassandra Buck carves a linoleum block to print with on Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2023, at Clover and Rose in Rochester. The work is for an upcoming Art CSA Buck is helping put on at Forager. Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin

Since the first CSA is approaching quickly, Buck volunteered to be the first artist. She’ll be making up to 50 pieces of art in around 20 days. “I didn’t want to put that pressure on another artist,” she says.

She says the CSA will include a wide variety of art, from abstract to representational art, colorful and tactile art, and art created in different styles and media.

“We are very passionate about supporting the art community in and around Rochester,” says Henderson. “We are excited to be a spot that can connect artists and art enthusiasts in Rochester.”

Buck is energized by the connections the CSA creates: “I love that the public is connected to creators in the community.”

ADVERTISEMENT

If you go

If you are interested in learning more about the art CSA sponsored by Clover & Rose and Forager Brewery, go to www.cloverrose.net/csa .