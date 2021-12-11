Simple, sustainable threads take root

During her 5 1/2 year tenure as a stay-at-home mom to her two young girls, Amber Ziebell used her photography and art degree to operate a few of her own businesses — one making children's clothing she sold on Etsy for 1 1/2 years, and the other she still runs today selling vintage Turkish and Persian rugs and pillow covers under the alias Woven Root Vintage Rugs.

“I have always loved buying and selling clothing and home decor, which is how I fell into my current job,” she says.

Amber hails from Burlington, Wis., and made her way to the region in 2009 to attend college at Winona State University. Outside of her job, the Winona-based mom enjoys sewing, cooking and baking, with a penchant for sourdough bread.

How do you describe your style?

Folksy, cozy, simple.

What items in your closet do you find yourself gravitating toward most?

Simple T-shirts, cardigans, linen button-down dress/cardigan, jeans.

Stance on shopping secondhand?

It is the most sustainable way to shop, and I love it. I also utilize buy/sell apps such as Poshmark, Mercari and eBay when searching for specific items.

Best thrifted score?

A pair of vintage cowboy boots, or my wool fisherman cardigan.

How are your values reflected in what you choose to purchase/wear?

I try to make sure that most of my clothing items are purchased from small, slow fashion clothing companies, or thrifted, because I care about the earth and how clothing makers and employees are treated and paid. Natural fibers are also a big part of my wardrobe as I try to avoid plastic-based fabrics like polyester and nylon.

How has your style evolved over the years?

It has become a bit simpler. I used to dress in flowy dresses and skirts every day, but now have been more drawn to the flexibility and comfort of linen dresses, as well as T-shirts and jeans.

How does your role as a mother impact your daily garb?

It's essential for the clothing to flow with my body so I can move freely to chase and play with my kids and get necessary chores done. Comfortable layers are essential. I dress it up with low-key accessories such as bandanas worn around the neck, earrings and rings.

Splurges you’ve made and have no regrets about?

Blundstone boots, Jungmaven hemp/organic cotton T-shirts, and a linen dress from Conscious Clothing.

If you had to come up with a book title for the contents of your closet, what would it read?

“Linen, jeans, boots and tees — a busy mom's guide to functional, sustainable and comfortable fashion.”

How does your attire adapt to welcome the colder months?

As the days grow colder, I just add more layers. I love layering turtlenecks under sleeveless dresses and sweaters.

Minnesota winter must-haves?

A quality wool sweater and a durable, warm parka. Oh, and wool socks!

Places that have inspired your style?

I have a huge love for the forest so I definitely see my style reflecting not only colors from nature, but also keeping the preservation of nature in mind by choosing to shop in a more sustainable and slow way.

Items you think every woman should have in her wardrobe?

A quality black T-shirt, a good fitting pair of jeans, a feminine dress, and clogs.

Advice worth sharing?

Building a slow and eco-friendly wardrobe doesn't have to mean exclusively buying clothing from expensive eco brands. The most sustainable approach is purchasing secondhand. Be patient with your purchases and only buy things you know you'll wear often.

