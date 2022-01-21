SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month
SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Lifestyle | Arts and Entertainment

Six poets and artists selected for SE MN chapbook

The finished product will be presented at a virtual reading at 7 p.m. March 4.

tea-time-gbefb99aca_1920.jpg
Poetry photo illustration
Contributed / Pixabay
By Post Bulletin staff reports
January 21, 2022 12:00 PM
Share

ROCHESTER — Southeastern Minnesota Poets announced its six “Bright Light Stories in the Night” poetry and art winners on Jan. 17.

Selected poems will be illustrated by six more winning artists, and published in an e-chapbook. A chapbook is defined as a small book containing ballads, poems, tales, or tracts.

The finished product will be presented at a virtual reading at 7 p.m. March 4.

The selected poets receive $100, on top of publication. The selected artists will receive $200 to create four to six illustrations of one of the poems.

The winners are:

ADVERTISEMENT

Poetry:

James Armstrong of Winona for "Solstice 2020."

D.E. Green of Northfield for "Frost in May."

Scott Lowery of Rollingstone for " And Then."

Steven McCown of Northfield for "Balancing Act."

Anne Shea of Rochester for "Teaching."

Steven Vogel of Rochester for "Star Talk."

Illustration:

ADVERTISEMENT

Janie Allen of Rochester

Rachel Brokenicky of Rochester.

Christie Nicklay of St. Charles.

Sheila Perry of Chatfield.

Debb Peterson of Albert Lea.

Daniel Vedamuthu of Rochester.

Two more poets and two artists received honorable mention awards and will receive $50 each for illustrated broadsides.

Emilio DeGrazia of Winona for "Old Miracle Cures," Jean Prokott of Rochester for "On the Task of Collecting," Muhammad Khan of Rochester and Layne Noser of Dodge Center.

ADVERTISEMENT

For more about Bright Light Stories in the Night, go to https://www.facebook.com/SoutheasternMNPoets .

Related Topics: POETRY
What to read next
Tinsel: Stars remember LAs Comedy Store in Showtime documentary series
Minnesota
St. Paul native Louie Anderson, Emmy-winning comedian, dies at 68
The St. Paul native was a counselor to troubled children before he got his start in comedy when he won first place in the Midwest Comedy Competition in 1981, according to Deadline.
January 21, 2022 10:34 AM
 · 
By  Christie D’Zurilla and Nardine Saad / Los Angeles Times
FILE PHOTO: U.S. singer Meat Loaf performs during a "Wetten Dass" TV show in Boeblingen
National
Meat Loaf, singer who hit big in 1970s, dies at 74
The singer and actor, otherwise known as Michael Lee Aday, sold more than 100 million records worldwide and had roles in films "The Rocky Horror Show" and "Fight Club."
January 21, 2022 08:53 AM
 · 
By  Reuters
Illustration of Microsoft and Activision Blizzard logos
Business
Microsoft to buy 'Call of Duty' maker Activision Blizzard for $68.7 billion
Activision's library of games such as "Call of Duty" and "Overwatch" gives Microsoft's Xbox gaming platform an edge over Sony's Playstation.
January 18, 2022 09:22 AM
 · 
By  Subrat Patnaik / Reuters
Poetry
Arts and Entertainment
Poem: On Plumbers and Poets
I wrote a bit of a rhyme.
January 18, 2022 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Bob Vogt