Six poets and artists selected for SE MN chapbook

ROCHESTER — Southeastern Minnesota Poets announced its six “Bright Light Stories in the Night” poetry and art winners on Jan. 17.

Selected poems will be illustrated by six more winning artists, and published in an e-chapbook. A chapbook is defined as a small book containing ballads, poems, tales, or tracts.

The finished product will be presented at a virtual reading at 7 p.m. March 4.

The selected poets receive $100, on top of publication. The selected artists will receive $200 to create four to six illustrations of one of the poems.

The winners are:

Poetry:

James Armstrong of Winona for "Solstice 2020."

D.E. Green of Northfield for "Frost in May."

Scott Lowery of Rollingstone for " And Then."

Steven McCown of Northfield for "Balancing Act."

Anne Shea of Rochester for "Teaching."

Steven Vogel of Rochester for "Star Talk."

Illustration:

Janie Allen of Rochester

Rachel Brokenicky of Rochester.

Christie Nicklay of St. Charles.

Sheila Perry of Chatfield.

Debb Peterson of Albert Lea.

Daniel Vedamuthu of Rochester.

Two more poets and two artists received honorable mention awards and will receive $50 each for illustrated broadsides.

Emilio DeGrazia of Winona for "Old Miracle Cures," Jean Prokott of Rochester for "On the Task of Collecting," Muhammad Khan of Rochester and Layne Noser of Dodge Center.

For more about Bright Light Stories in the Night, go to https://www.facebook.com/SoutheasternMNPoets .

