Monday, February 20

Lifestyle Arts and Entertainment

Sleigh ride for a cause, hot dishes in Wabasha highlight weekend events

This year's Grumpy Old Men Festival in Wabasha marks the 30th anniversary of the release of the film.

Sleigh rides at History Center
Horse-drawn sleigh rides at the Olmsted County History Center support Special Olympics on Feb. 25, 2023.
Post Bulletin file photo
John Molseed
By John Molseed
February 20, 2023 09:00 AM

ROCHESTER — Enjoy some late winter festivities for a good cause with horse-drawn sleigh rides — or horse-drawn wagon rides if there is not enough snow — this weekend at the Olmsted County History Center.

Rides will be offered from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023, at the Olmsted County History Center, located at the intersection of West Circle Drive Southwest and Salem Road Southwest.

The rides are done on a free-will donation basis and all proceeds will be donated to the Special Olympics.

John Davis, who gave sleigh rides for about 15 years as part of Rochester's Winterfest, has continued the fundraiser even though the festival no longer exists. Davis brings teams of horses to the history center for the event including his own Belgians. In addition to the rides, attendees can enjoy hot chocolate and cookies by a warm bonfire.

If you go

What: Sleigh rides Special Olympics fundraiser.

When: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Saturday, Feb. 25.

Where: History Center of Olmsted County, 1195 W Circle Drive.

How much: Free-will donation.

Grumpy Old Men Festival marks 30th anniversary of the film

b5a25c3f147caf2f3e0c146aa9caa5f1.jpg
It’s always an odd couple of days in Wabasha when the Grumpy Old Men festival is in swing. The iconic movie starring Jack Lemmon and Walter Mathau gets a screening, plus there’s live music, an ice fishing contest, poker tournament, Grumpy Plunge and more.
Contributed

If you remember seeing “Grumpy Old Men” when it first hit theaters, congratulations, one of the words in the movie's title probably describes you.

Hopefully it’s not “grumpy.”

The Grumpy Old Men Festival in Wabasha, Minnesota, is marking the 30th anniversary of the release of the film this year.

Festivities begin Friday, Feb. 24. Key festival events include the annual fishing tournament and 16th annual hot dish luncheon, are both Saturday.

A full schedule of events can be found at wabashamn.org/grumpyoldmenfest .

John Molseed
By John Molseed
