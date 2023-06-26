Smallärt is growing in Rochester

This small idea is turning into something big.

Smallärt Gallery, a growing collection of public spaces to display smaller art pieces around Rochester, has opened its latest window box display in the lobby of the EVEN Hotel, which is located at the corner of Second Street and 11th Avenue Southwest.

The Smallärt promotes and curates public, miniature art galleries.

The first gallery was erected in Rochester at Soldiers Field Park. Artist Mary Beth Magyar came up with the idea for the Smallärt gallery while she was walking her dog Luna during the pandemic.

“Luna regularly stops at a Little Free Library and I always noticed how many books came and went,” says Magyar. “I was thinking about how I was missing my friends and the art openings, and I thought, what if these were mini-galleries. People could see art even in quarantine as well as appreciate it on their own time.”

Taking inspiration

At the time, Magyar was in graduate school, and a friend encouraged her to apply for a Minnesota State Arts Board grant. The Smallärts are basically metal boxes on poles with viewing windows.

Magyar says the Smallärts fit with her aim as an artist to encourage community engagement with art, but they also offer a space that helps women and other artists who may face discrimination display their works.

“As a sculptor I have felt the restrictions financially that making larger pieces brings — expensive to make, difficult to move and store,” says Magyar. “As a woman, I have experienced discrimination in the art world at varying degrees throughout my career.”

Magyar emphasizes that her vision for Smallärts is to “over-represent the underrepresented artists” and feature all levels of artist from professional to hobbyists.

After the initial Smallärt gallery opened in June 2021, another was added in October that same year at the Northrop Community Education Center where Magyar teaches. The third Smallärt gallery came in January 2023.

But the reach of Smallärt goes beyond Rochester. Each Smallärt display case is fabricated at the Manahan Machine Shop in Chatfield, Minnesota. Maygar is working with Mainspring Arts in Caledonia, Minnesota, to bring them their own Smallärt, which she hopes will have its opening in October.

Based on the initial success of the Smallärts, Magyar decided to create a nonprofit with the hope of applying for some grants to help fund future Smallärt artists.

What you'll see

The Northrop Community Education Center’s Smallärt usually features student art, something Magyar says gives a boost in confidence to students. Magyar says the EVEN Hotel site was chosen to reach the large population that visits Rochester from out of town.

“Much of the year we have some intense weather that makes it hard for non-Minnesotans to get outside and explore,” says Magyar. “I thought having a Smallärt would be a great way to get the artists wider exposure and bring some joy to Rochester visitors.”

Jessica Taylor is both a potter and the director of sales at EVEN Hotel.

“Our ownership and management group is really supportive and encouraging of community involvement,” says Taylor. “With me being an artist, I am drawn to art related stuff and when Mary Beth was making more of the Smallärt galleries, I thought we would be a perfect location for one.”

Taylor adds that the guests just think the Smallärt gallery is cool and unique.

“We have a lot of long-term-stay guests for the Mayo Clinic, so they are around long enough to see the changing of the artists, and it is something that they look forward to,” Taylor says.

EVEN Hotel hopes to add more local art and even art markets this fall, she adds.

Ileana Guerrero Gulbranson’s work is currently on display in the EVEN Hotel Smallärt. She enjoys working with many mediums but works most frequently with clay, fiber, and ephemeral art. Her current exhibit includes vibrant clay and fiber pieces that are linked to traditional forms of Mexican folk art. One piece on display is an alebrije, a fantasy creature that is seen as a spirit guide offering protection in this life and the next.

“This collection not only represents my cultural background but also growing up in America and the way that has changed and impacted me as well,” she says.

Gulbranson followed the Smallärt Instagram and applied to exhibit after she saw a call for artists. For Gulbranson, the value of the Smallärts is the way they expose the community to “various perspectives and art forms.”

Melissa Eggler’s art is currently featured in the Soldiers Field Smallärt.

“I like the surprise factor of bending down and looking inside not knowing what you'll see,” she says.

Eggler’s exhibit includes a colorful crocheted mandala. It is a very small part of a larger nine-foot-tall installation that included a series of mandalas that were each based on a particular news story in a year of civil unrest.

“Separating it from the rest didn't minimize the importance of that particular situation, but seemed to minimize the fear of scary times,” says Eggler. “Especially when those times and feelings were transformed into beautiful and surprising creations.”

Eggler sees Smallärt galleries as a positive addition to our community.

“I think sharing art in this way makes it accessible for many people who might not choose to go into an art gallery or exhibit, and are just out enjoying our community, including those just visiting,” she says. “Public art, displayed in any way, ads to the beauty of our community and enhances the welcoming aspect of Rochester.”

Want to visit?

To learn more about the Smallärt galleries, what is being exhibited and where the galleries are located, visit www.mnsag.com .