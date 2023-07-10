Songs of hope come to Chatfield

CHATFIELD, Minn. — Students from around the world are bringing their talents to Chatfield Tuesday, July 18. Songs of Hope, an international performing arts camp, is bringing an ensemble of about 70 children and young adults to the Potter Auditorium at the Chatfield Center for the Arts as part of its annual summer camp.

Each year, students from Europe, Asia, Africa, Latin America, the Middle East, and the U.S. come together in Minnesota to learn songs of inspiration and peace together. In July a group of the students take what they’ve learned together on tour around Minnesota.

The concert is free to the public.

If you go

What: Songs of Hope performing arts camp concert.

When: 7 p.m., July 18, 2023.

Where: Potter Auditorium, Chatfield Center for the Arts.

How much: Free.

Hike through history at Assisi Heights

As part of an ongoing series of outdoor and mindfulness activities, Assisi Heights is hosting a history hike at Assisi Heights Canticle Park. People are invited to explore the beauty and natural topography of some of the 110-acre area as the Sisters of St. Francis celebrate 74 years of ecological stewardship there.

Hikers will learn about the plot of land, the people who lived there and about the current easement plan. Hikes are on uneven terrain, rough gravel and not stroller-friendly. Dress appropriately for conditions.

If you go

What: History Hike at Assisi Heights.

When: 1:30 p.m., July 15.

Where: Assisi Heights Canticle Park, 1001 14th St. NW.

How much: $10. Register at rochesterfranciscan.org.

Rushford Days arrive

Festival season including Rushford Days in in full swing. Post Bulletin file

RUSHFORD, Minn. — The annual Rushford Days community festival kicks off with button sales and events Tuesday, July 11, 2023, and a car cruise at the American Legion July 12. The festival hits its stride Friday, July 14 with the opening of the fest tent and food vendors at Creekside Park in Rushford, Minnesota. The Dweebs cap off the night with music beginning at 9 p.m. On Saturday, July 15, with music by Trouble Shooter and fireworks at sunset.

If you go

What: Rushford Days.

When: July 11-16, 2023.

Where: Various; festival grounds are at Creekside Park, Rushford, Minnesota.

How much: Free.

Minnesota Beethoven Festival wraps up

The Minnesota Orchestra 2023. Contributed

WINONA, Minn. — The Minnesota Beethoven Festival in Winona, Minnesota, is in full swing and wraps up with a 7:30 p.m., Sunday July 16, 2023 performance by Pianist Anna Geniushene at Page Theatre at Saint Mary’s University.

The festival draws to a close with a performance by the Grammy-winning Minnesota Orchestra. Now in its second century, the ensemble is ranked among America’s top symphonic ensembles. Tickets are $25.

The closeout performance is at 4 p.m., Sunday, July 16 at the Winona Middle School auditorium. Tickets to that are $30.

More information and tickets are available at mnbeethovenfestival.org.

Fins and Films

A screen is prepared for during a drive-in movie showing of "Inside Out" put on by Fins and Films, Altered Elevation and Rock Road Bandits Saturday evening, April 25, 2020, in Racine, Minnesota. Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin

SPRING VALLEY, Minn. — The Seventh annual Fins and Films rolls up in Spring Valley. The vintage car show and community festival includes live music, a cratebox derby, pinup show and a public screening of the animated film "Turbo" Friday after sunset.

Awards will be given for best trucks and cars in the show and, for the first time this year, and a burnout contest.

If you go

What: Seventh annual Fins and Films.

When: July 14 -15, 2023.

Where: Downtown Spring Valley, Minnesota.

How much: Free.