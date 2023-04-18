Squash Blossom Farm adventures are alphabetized in a new book

The ABCs of life at Squash Blossom Farm are the subject of a new book created by Susan Waughtal. Susan and her husband Roger Nelson moved to Squash Blossom Farm, a pre-1900s farm, 15 years ago in 2008. Since then, they’ve had all sorts of adventures such as raising bees, hydroponic growing, making bean-to-bar chocolate and foraging for morel mushrooms.

Squash Blossom Farm is just a bit to the northwest of Rochester. When Waughtal moved to the farm, she started a blog documenting her adventures. She still takes photos of the farm every day and posts them frequently on social media.

“The posts have gained a lot of followers, and so many people have urged me to write a book over the years that I have been mulling it over for a long time,” she says.

This past year, Waughtal won a grant from the Southeastern Minnesota Arts Council to complete the book she’s imagined. “As an artist, I wanted the book to be more of an art book featuring my paintings and photographs than a narrative memoir or how-to book,” she says.

Waughtal says it was a dilemma deciding how to arrange the book. She considered making it chronological, seasonal, or even topical. “The realities of printing expense and time made me realize I had to scale it down, and it became a sampler,” she says. “It just made sense to me that a sampler would be in alphabetical order.”

The book is titled “A Squash Blossom Farm Sampler: Alphabetical Adventures in Artisan Agriculture.” Waughtal published the book through BookBaby and plans to sell it at the farm, from the farm’s website www.squashblossomfarm.org, from their Rochester Farmers Market Stand and at a few local retailers.

The sampler includes beautiful photos of everything from the farm’s namesake squash blossoms to photos of beloved animals like Zinnie, the dog, and Donk Quixote, the miniature donkey. Some sections consist entirely of photos, but others include informative explanations and even some of the farm’s more than 100 years of history.

Susan Waughtal sits with her animals as she displays her new book “A Squash Blossom Farm Sampler: Alphabetical Adventures in Artisan Agriculture" on Wednesday, April 12, 2023, at her farm in Oronoco. Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin

One section of the book dedicated to the farm’s history recounts one of its more grizzly events. “The most infamous event that occurred here was a tragic murder in 1913, when Mrs. Hetzel was shot by her troubled nephew, whom she had taken in to give him a fresh start,” says Waughtal.

Despite this dark event, the book is filled with joy and depicts the many different ways Waughtal and Nelson have nurtured creativity on their artisan farm from the live music and pizza events they host during the summer to the creation of their mead tasting room.

“It was a joy to go back to my early blog posts and re-read my early accounts of learning absolutely everything about the farm: how to bottle-feed a calf, how to raise chickens, candle eggs, milk a cow, make cheese, put up reliable fences, burn the prairie ... we were absolute novices, and learning so much every day,” says Waughtal.

Some of her favorite stories and photos in the book revolve around the cows they have kept. She calls the cows “the ultimate farm experience.”

Susan Waughtal leans in to kiss Dizzy the donkey while feeding the animals on Wednesday, April 12, 2023, at Squash Blossom Farm in Oronoco. Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin

“I probably devote a few more photos to cow-related topics than anything else: acquiring cows, birth of calves, milking cows, cow escapes, our annual cow puja (a traditional Indian celebration honoring the cows and thanking them for blessing us) and the passing of my dear milk cow LaFonda,” she says.

The most difficult part of compiling the book for Waughtal was trying to narrow down the many experiences that could have been included but couldn’t fit in the book’s 126 pages. She says it took a lot of effort to cull the many thousands of photos she’s taken of adventures on the farm.

On Thursday, April 20, Waughtal and Nelson will present topics from her book at the History Center of Olmsted County at 7 p.m. Waughtal says Nelson is her partner in the Squash Blossom Farm adventure, though she says they both take on separate responsibilities. “He is the builder, mead maker, and bread baker; I am the animal-tender, gardener, events-organizer,” she says.

“Way back in high school in Bemidji, after cross-country skiing evening dates, Rog and I would warm up with a cup of hot chocolate at a pizza place and brainstorm a utopian life that combined farming, art, and music, and crazily enough, in our senior years we are actually living it,” says Waughtal.

Now, her new book allows insight into both how difficult and how rewarding living your dream can be.

If you go

What: Susan Waughtal presents her new book “A Squash Blossom Farm Sampler: Alphabetical Adventures in Artisan Agriculture.”

When: 7 p.m. Thursday, April 20.

Where: History Center of Olmsted County.

Fee: $5 for nonmembers. Free for members.

Tickets: Available at www.olmstedhistory.com/events.

