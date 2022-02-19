St. Rose blooms once more

KENYON — Despite an invading army of furry critters and the large hole in the floor, Jill Palof was filled with “an overwhelming sense of peace and calm” the first time she stepped into the dark interior of St. Rose of Lima Church.

Somehow, she saw the abandoned church with rose-colored glasses and her optimism has paid off over the last 20 years.

St. Rose's stately limestone walls support bright stained-glass windows and an elegant steeple. The church on County 11 Boulevard near Kenyon sits atop a small rise, exposing it to the fury of blustery February winds.

Jill Palof, a founding member of Friends of St. Rose board is pictured Thursday, Feb. 3, 2022, at The St. Rose of Lima Church near Kenyon, Minnesota. Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin

“It was hard to ignore a strong desire to save this beautiful limestone church,” Palof said of the church that is about a mile from her home.

Her great-grandfather was a stone mason, and she had a deep admiration for the Irish pioneers who built the church about 150 years ago despite their daily struggles.

ADVERTISEMENT

The last mass was said in St. Rose in 1961, a time when priests still said mass in Latin. In 2002, the church had been abandoned for more than 40 years.

“It was hard for the people who grew up in the area to watch St. Rose gradually fall into disrepair,” said Palof. “The Archdiocese of St. Paul and Minneapolis also began discussions to raze the church, so something needed to happen before it was too late” to save it.

In February 2002, Scott Groth of Rochester submitted St. Rose to the Preservation Alliance of Minnesota as one of the “10 Most Endangered Historic Properties” in the state.

Six months later, Palof, Groth and Kay Williams about 50 people with ties to the church together to discuss its future. The result was the founding of the Friends of St. Rose, Inc.

1 / 9: The St. Rose of Lima Church is pictured Thursday, Feb. 3, 2022, near Kenyon, Minnesota. 2 / 9: The St. Rose of Lima Church is pictured Thursday, Feb. 3, 2022, near Kenyon, Minnesota. 3 / 9: The St. Rose of Lima Church is pictured Thursday, Feb. 3, 2022, near Kenyon, Minnesota. 4 / 9: The St. Rose of Lima Church is pictured Thursday, Feb. 3, 2022, near Kenyon, Minnesota. 5 / 9: An original bee detail is pictured on the main door handle Thursday, Feb. 3, 2022, at the St. Rose of Lima Church near Kenyon, Minnesota. 6 / 9: The St. Rose of Lima Church is pictured Thursday, Feb. 3, 2022, near Kenyon, Minnesota. 7 / 9: The St. Rose of Lima Church is pictured Thursday, Feb. 3, 2022, near Kenyon, Minnesota. 8 / 9: The St. Rose of Lima Church is pictured Thursday, Feb. 3, 2022, near Kenyon, Minnesota. 9 / 9: A stained glass window marking the year The St. Rose of Lima Church was built is pictured Thursday, Feb. 3, 2022, near Kenyon, Minnesota.

Palof is treasurer of the Friends board, but she’s also chaired it and served as vice chairwoman. Other board members include Chair Richard Henry, Vice Chair Kelly Ronningen, Secretary Kathy Luebke, Rick Keane and Jerry Vettel.

In the last 20 years, the Friends of St. Rose have raised the money and volunteers required to restore the building.

The group bought the church and adjacent property for $1 from the Archdiocese of St. Paul and Minneapolis in 2003 and had its first mass said there in December 2003, commemorating the first mass celebrated on Christmas 1878.

The service has become an annual tradition with a nondenominational service, music, and flickering candlelight.

ADVERTISEMENT

While the candlelight was a necessity in 2003 because the church had no electricity, the Friends of St. Rose have reinstalled electricity, re-shingled the roof, replastered and painted, added a furnace and air conditioning, re-leaded and repaired the stained glass windows, returned the original pump organ to the choir loft, restored the bell tower (its limestone walls are nearly 3-feet thick), and even restored the steeple’s cross.

In 2013, the church was added to the National Register of Historic Places, and in 2018, the Friends of St. Rose published 100 copies of a 140th anniversary book to commemorate the church.

1 / 8: Visitors hold candles while singing "Silent Night, Holy Night" during the 13th annual Candle Lighting Ceremony on Dec. 20 at St. Rose of Lima Church near Kenyon. 2 / 8: The St. Rose of Lima Church is pictured Thursday, Feb. 3, 2022, near Kenyon, Minnesota. 3 / 8: The original 1880's pump organ is pictured Thursday, Feb. 3, 2022, at the St. Rose of Lima Church near Kenyon, Minnesota. The organ was restored and re-installed in July 2010. 4 / 8: An original hymn book sits on the 1880's pump organ Thursday, Feb. 3, 2022, at the St. Rose of Lima Church near Kenyon, Minnesota. The organ was restored and re-installed in July 2010. 5 / 8: The original 1880's pump organ is pictured Thursday, Feb. 3, 2022, at the St. Rose of Lima Church near Kenyon, Minnesota. The organ was restored and re-installed in July 2010. 6 / 8: The original 1880's pump organ is pictured Thursday, Feb. 3, 2022, at the St. Rose of Lima Church near Kenyon, Minnesota. The organ was restored and re-installed in July 2010. 7 / 8: The altar is pictured Thursday, Feb. 3, 2022, at the St. Rose of Lima Church near Kenyon, Minnesota. 8 / 8: A view from the altar is seen Thursday, Feb. 3, 2022, at the St. Rose of Lima Church near Kenyon, Minnesota.

“St. Rose is a tangible reminder of what the pioneers built using their own hands,” said Palof.

The church, she said, was built with stone quarried and hauled from the Pat and Mary O’Kane farm, about a mile east of the building, using skills that the area’s immigrants brought with them from their homelands.

St. Rose hosts several annual events, including an ice cream social, held the third Sunday in August. The church also is also available for rent for weddings, baptisms, vow renewals, memorial services, music performances, and other events.

Moving forward, the Friends of St. Rose plan to expand the parking lot, address ADA issues, reconstruct the three original altars and provide safer road access.

Palof said she’s moved by the number of people who visit the church and support its continued restoration with their financial and volunteer donations.

“It’s also tremendously important to me that the people with loved ones laid to rest at St. Rose are pleased with our preservation and restoration efforts,” she said.

ADVERTISEMENT

The church's restoration process has required people, money, patience and perhaps a little divine intervention.

“There were many hurdles along the way,” Palof said, “and it seems that a perfect solution was presented somehow whenever we faced a daunting challenge.”

More information



To learn more about the Friends of St. Rose, go to www.friendsofstrose.org .

To rent the church or contribute to its restoration, e-mail Contact_Us@FriendsofStRose.org .