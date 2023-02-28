Stepping up to the mic

Poets, musicians, and comics looking to cut their teeth on new material have a variety of open mics to which they can step up.

Forager Brewery and LTS Brewing Company both have monthly open mics focused mainly on musical performances, while Brother’s Bar & Grill’s weekly open mic is dedicated to comedy. Café Steam’s monthly open mic welcomes the whole gamut.

Café Steam, 315 Broadway Ave. S, presents an open mic on the first Thursdays of each month. The performance slots, each from around 10-15 minutes long, are open to performers who might present poetry, comedy or music. The sign-up sheet is available starting at 5:30 p.m., a half hour before the open mic starts, and it usually fills up quickly. The open mic wraps up at 8 p.m.

At a recent open mic, local poet Samuel Hawkins performed some spoken word for the attentive coffee shop crowd. Another performer sang several songs along with a backing track as her young son, watching from the audience, wore a rock star leather jacket. According to its social media event page, the Café Steam open mic is presented in partnership with its close neighbor Treedome, an independent creative studio and shop that features records and vintage clothing among its diverse wares.

Those who hope to exercise their funny bone at an open mic are in luck, because each Wednesday, Brothers Bar & Grill features a comedy-focused open mic sponsored by Prodigy and Company, a YouTube and podcast channel created by Ryan Stock. The open mic starts at 8 p.m.

“I love the environment and people at Brothers,” says Stock. “They have supported us every step of the way, and we get a lot of fun crowds as well as great comedians.”

Stock and Andrew Holt have co-hosted Brother’s comedy open mic since May 2021. Holt launched the open mic in March of the same year.

“I think any art form is important for the community whether it be singing, comedy or martial arts,” says Stock. “Comedy … is important because laughter is something every person enjoys doing, and it brings people together from all walks of life for one night to enjoy the moment and laugh as a group.”

Stock says comics who perform at the open mic could have any level of experience, from "first timers all the way to national and world-touring comics" who take the stage at Brothers.

LTS Brewing Company’s open mic takes place on the last Wednesday of each month.

“I enjoy hearing people sharing their musical talents with us and our customers,” says LTS owner Brandon Schulz.

So far, Schulz says his brewery has hosted three open mics, but he hopes the open mic will “catch on” and attract more performers. “At least a few of the people who have played at our open mic are new to performing, so it was nice to offer them a low-key place to do that,” says Schulz.

Schulz adds that his open mic is willing to host musicians and comedians, though musical acts must be small based on available space. “It’d be hard for more than a duo to play in our space,” he says.

The sign-up for the LTS open mic starts at 6:30 p.m. with performances starting at 7 p.m. Each performance slot is 15 minutes, but performers might sign up for multiple slots depending on how many show up each night.

Forager Brewery’s open mics take place from 7-10 p.m. on the first Monday of each month. Ted Eckhardt, a local musician, is the mic’s regular host.

“I really enjoy all the support that everyone has for one another,” Eckhardt says, adding that all musicians are welcome to participate in the open mic. Musicians sign up on a sheet for short performance slots that allow enough time for a few songs.

As the night goes on at Forager, performers might take the mic more than once.

“Oftentimes different artists will play together by the end of the night,” says Eckhardt.

The open mic highlights the large amount of musical talent in the Rochester music community. Eckhardt says he feels like the open mic brings musicians together in a non-competitive, friendly, and creative environment.

Samuel Hawkins take to the microphone at the open mic night at Café Steam on Jan. 5, 2023. Contributed / John Sievers