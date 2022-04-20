Sunday with the Balows: How Thai Pop's owners spend their day off

ROCHESTER — Last summer, Annie and Ryan Balow’s restaurant Thai Pop burst on the Rochester food scene having graduated from pop-up events and shared kitchens.

The popularity of the restaurant has been a pleasant surprise for the couple. However, the crowded dining rooms and full reservation lists also mean 12- to 15-hour days the six days each week Thai Pop is open.

One day a week, the couple make the most of a day off.

“We take it slow on Sundays,” Annie Balow said. “I never appreciated a Sunday until I opened a restaurant.”

Annie admits she spends a few minutes first thing in the morning ordering items for the restaurant. After that, it’s house cleaning and a short walk on a cold, gray Sunday morning in April with their 16-month old daughter Bodhi. Then the family heads to brunch at Forager Brewery’s restaurant.

Annie Balow looks at produce at the Asian Food Store at 1070 Seventh Street NW as her husband Ryan Balow carries their one-year-old daughter Bodhi on April 3, 2022. John Molseed / Post Bulletin

The couple is hungry. When food arrives, the couple are content to let Bodhi dig into her mac and cheese with her hands instead of holding off eating to hand-feed her.

Brunch at a local restaurant is an integral part of their Sundays off, they say. Even if it’s a reminder that Thai Pop could be busy too if it were open.

Annie points to the full tables around her family at Forager.

“We know we could be busy too,” she said.

“It’s the right decision,” Ryan said. “Family’s important to us.”

On days the restaurant is open, Ryan takes Bodhi to daycare in the morning and Annie works at the restaurant late. Sundays are their chance to spend time together as a family.

Annie Balow enter the Asian Food Store at 1070 Seventh Street NW as her husband Ryan Balow follows carrying their one-year-old daughter Bodhi on April 3, 2022. The couple owns Thai Pop restaurant in downtown Rochester and spend their Sundays together, the one day a week the restaurant is closed. John Molseed / Post Bulletin

Forager is where Annie held some of her early pop-up Thai dinners. She said she enjoys the food and likes to give back to one of the venues that hosted her early pop ups.

It’s also close to the Asian Food Store on Seventh Street Northwest.

While Annie makes multiple trips to area Asian food stores throughout the week for Thai Pop’s menu, Sunday shopping as a family is more casual.

“You have your whole family here,” said Allison Keng as she rang up the couple’s dinner ingredients which included three packages of fresh dill. “Is this for the restaurant?”

“No, this is for home,” Annie said.

Annie Balow scans the coolers at the Asian Food Store at 1070 Seventh Street NW as her husband Ryan Balow carries their one-year-old daughter Bodhi on April 3, 2022. John Molseed / Post Bulletin

Annie said she likes to try cooking new things on Sunday. Lately, she’s been cooking Korean and Japanese style barbecue meals.

“It’s an easy meal,” Ryan said. “Chop, chop, chop, slice the meat and marinate it.”

On this Sunday, Annie said she plans to cook a variation of Cha Ca, a Vietnamese fish dish that features dill and turmeric.

Annie Balow, owner of Thai Pop in downtown Rochester scans the shelves at the Asian Food Store at 1070 Seventh Street NW on April 3, 2022. John Molseed / Post Bulletin

After buying groceries, it’s back home for a nap. Later, they video chat with her parents and other family members who live in Thailand where it’s early morning.

Annie’s parents haven’t yet met Bodhi in person. Travel restrictions due to COVID-19 pandemic have kept the couple from traveling. Annie has yet to meet three of her nieces and a nephew in person.

Annie Balow and her her one-year-old daughter Bodhi Balow chat by video with Annie's parents, who live in Thailand, April 3, 2022. John Molseed / Post Bulletin

Sunday is a good day to catch up with her overseas family, she said. After getting off work after 10 p.m. most days during the week, she’s too tired to chat.

Annie said she didn’t intend to start a restaurant when she and Ryan moved to Rochester in 2013. She moved here to continue studying medicine after she finished her studies at University of St. Thomas in St. Paul. She held pop meals as a way to meet people and share authentic Thai cuisine.

Some cooks shy away from using fish sauce and other ingredients Americans don’t normally use, she said. By resisting appealing to a large crowd, she built a following.

Annie Balow and her her one-year-old daughter Bodhi Balow, appear in the right of a screen as they video chat with Annie's parents who live in Thailand April 3, 2022. John Molseed / Post Bulletin

Although house cleaning, shopping and cooking might not sound like a restful day, she said having a clean house and cooking what she likes for herself and her family is energizing.

“I’m not a person who likes to sit still,” she said.