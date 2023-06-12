Take four: Matchbox Twenty plays to pent up crowd after delays

WELCH, Minn. — Matchbox Twenty fans were probably starting to feel like they were getting pushed around.

A thrice-postponed show rescheduled to Saturday June 10, 2023 was delayed by heavy rains.

However, the storms that swept across Southeast Minnesota broke the heat and brought a cool, summer breeze to the Treasure Island Amphitheater. Gates opened late, but about 16,000 fans who had waited since 2020 for this show packed the venue.

“How many of you thought this sh*t wasn’t going to happen?” Rob Thomas, lead singer and songwriter for Matchbox Twenty asked the crowd after performing a pair of songs. It was happening, he reassured them.

The original show, announced in early 2020 was postponed twice and a year ago, rain canceled a third attempt to hold the concert and part of the group’s “Slow Dream Tour.”

Rob Thomas, lead vocalist of Matchbox Twenty, leads a crowd in a performance at the Treasure Island Amphitheater near Welch, Minn. June 10, 2023. The group is on tour after releasing a new album "Where the Light Goes" at the end of May. John Molseed / Post Bulletin

Thomas asked the crowd to join him in staying the moment and just “celebrate being human.”

“Are you with he asked,” poised to start the next song on the heels of the crowd’s thunderous response.

Instead, Thomas heard in his ear monitor, “hold for guitar,” as one of the musicians dealt with a tech issue.

For other bands, that kind of hiccup could kill their momentum and test their goodwill. Thomas, true to his word to be in the moment and “be human,” rolled with it. His joy and amusement at the rock star equivalent of tripping on the starting gun was genuine and infectious.

At 51 years old, Thomas’s performance was full of energy. His vocals are as strong and clear as any of the hits he recorded 25 years ago.

He wasn’t looking bad either as the crowd gave a roar when he shed his jacket a few songs into the set.

“Oh, calm down,” he said. “Like you’ve never seen a 51-year-old man take his jacket off.”

A portion of about 16,000 people onhand to see Matchbox Twenty at the Treasure Island Amphitheater near Welch, Minn. June 10, 2023 as part of the group's Slow Dream Tour. John Molseed / Post Bulletin

People who came for those hits weren’t disappointed. After an hour-long rain delay, Matchbox Twenty did away with the pretense of an encore and played some of their best-known songs.

The crowd skewing somewhat older, but with a large representation of younger people as well, didn’t sleep through the new material much of it from the group’s latest album released at the end of May, “Where the Light Goes.”

Early on, there was a shout out for a hit, but Thomas adeptly refocused that energy.

“We’ll get there,” he said. “This isn’t request hour, brother; this is shut-up-and-listen hour.”

And listen they did.

The crowd hushed when Thomas and guitarist Kyle Cook played the emotional, if angsty, ballad “If You’re Gone” in a toned-down duo performance. Mother nature supplied a light mist of rain that couldn’t have been better timed by a production company.

Rob Thomas, left, and Kyle Cook, right, play “If You’re Gone” in a short duo set as part of the Matchbox Twenty show at the Treasure Island Amphitheater near Welch, Minn. June 10, 2023. John Molseed / Post Bulletin

Strategically saving mega-hits “Push,” “I’m Not Crazy” and other songs to the end kept the crowd hungry with anticipation while hanging on every word of new material and slower songs. It also ended the evening with a satisfying finale.

The sound reached the entirety of a spread out crowd. However, close to the stage, the sound system didn’t blast anyone’s ears or completely drown out the more knowledgeable fans who were singing along.

Throughout the show, the band and Thomas especially were visibly feeding off the joy of the audience. The entire group emanated their joy of playing music and the crowd reciprocated in a perfect, but too often, elusive, feedback loop.

For fans like Tyler and Angie Gehrking who traveled from Willmar, Minnesota for their fourth attempt and second trip to see Matchbox Twenty, it was worth the wait.

Paul Doucette, of Matchbox Twenty, performs at the Treasure Island Amphitheater as part of the band's their Slow Dream Tour June 10, 2023. John Molseed / Post Bulletin