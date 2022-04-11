Read Today's Paper Monday, April 11
Exclusive
Lifestyle | Arts and Entertainment

Terrifying or adorable? "Frankenstuffies" are coming to Rochester

Dismembered plushies are sculptor Nicole Havekost's canvas.

Nicole Havekost Frankenstuffies 01.JPG
Rochester artist Nicole Havekost with three of her frankenstuffie creations from cut up plush toys, April 4, 2022.
John Molseed / Post Bulletin
John Molseed
By John Molseed
April 11, 2022 06:00 AM
ROCHESTER — Sculptor Nicole Havekost admits she sometimes has a pang of guilt as she pulls the head off a teddy bear.

Then she thinks about all the things that bear could become as a “Frankenstuffie.” It could end up with dragon wings, tiger claws on the body of a lion. With a pile of donated parts from other plush toys and stuffed animals, the potential is almost unlimited.

“It can be anything you want it to be,” Havekost said.

Havekost, who teaches art when not creating her own fabric-based sculptures, developed a frankenstuffie building art class for school children.

Havekost received a Minnesota State Arts Board grant toward creating the class.

Nicole Havekost Frankenstuffies 02.JPG
Rochester artist Nicole Havekost with her frankenstuffie creations, plush toy limbs and other materials at her studio, April 4, 2022.<br/>
John Molseed / Post Bulletin

Most children embrace the potential of making a new, one-of-a-kind critter. Others aren’t so enthusiastic about taking scissors to an innocent plush toy. Havekost recalled one class attendee who caught a glimpse of a table full of fuzzy, dismembered stuffie limbs.

“He kinda lost it,” Havekost recalled.

Havekost said she understands some childrens’ reluctance to take scissors to a stuffie. Others are excited to try to make something new, she said.

“I’m finding more of that attitude than being disappointed they have to take somebody apart,” Havekost said.

Some creations look like plausible animals, Havekost said. Others look much more bizarre. When students realize they don’t need to stick to two legs, two arms, two eyes or even one head, that’s when things get interesting.

“Once they kinda get that they can just do anything, you see some fun creations,” Havekost said. “It’s super fun when they realize they could have three eyes or one eye.”

Havekost said she likes to blend both approaches. She also keeps her stitches big and visible not just to complement the Frankenstein motif, but also to make changing limbs and other parts easier and faster.

The class has been a hit with older students too, she said.

She used the class for one day of a week of art classes at the Rochester Alternative Learning Center.

“I was going to start with Frankenstuffies and then move into dolls,” Havekost said. “But no one wanted to stop doing frankenstuffies, so we stayed with that for the week.”

Havekost is holding a public frankenstuffie class at the Rochester Art Center Saturday, April 16 . Plush toys and their parts will be provided. Tickets for the event are limited.

If you go

What: Frankenstuffies class

When: Saturday, April 16, 2022.

Where: Rochester Art Center, 30 Civic Center Drive.

How much: $25. Tickets available at rochesterartcenter.org .

