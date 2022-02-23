SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month
SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Lifestyle | Arts and Entertainment

The British are coming to Rochester

The British Invasion, featuring classic rock tributes, comes to the Mayo Civic Center on April 19.

The British Invasion Tour 2022
The British Invasion Tour 2022
Contributed photo/Timothy Norris
By Post Bulletin Staff Reports
February 23, 2022 07:11 AM
Share

ROCHESTER — Tribute performances to some of the most memorable British bands that captured the attention of American teens 60 years ago are set to invade the Mayo Civic Center on April 19.

Tickets to the “The British Invasion – Live on Stage” go on sale Friday.

The British Invasion refers to the slew of chart-topping British rock bands that hit the U.S. following the Beatles’ debut on "The Ed Sullivan Show" in 1964.

The concert will feature songs from The Rolling Stones, Dave Clark 5, The Animals, The Kinks and Dusty Springfield.

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday and can be purchased at the Mayo Civic Center box office and through Ticketmaster. Box office hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesdays, Thursdays and Fridays. More information about the acts can be found at thebritishinvasionlive.com .

ADVERTISEMENT

The British Invasion at Mayo Civic Center.jpg
Contributed

Related Topics: ROCHESTERMUSIC
What to read next
Poetry
Arts and Entertainment
Poem: Hope
By Patricia A. Kemmerick
February 22, 2022 12:00 AM
 · 
By  Patricia A. Kemmerick
Circus of Wonders.jpg
Arts and Entertainment
No abracadabra, only authenticity in 'Circus of Wonders'
You want what he got.
February 21, 2022 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Terri Schlichenmeyer
Karen Klinghagen rolls her dice during a game of Farkle at the Willmar Community Center Feb. 4, 2022.
Arts and Entertainment
Friends, fun and board games are the perfect combination
Board and cards games, along with puzzles and video games, have seen a bit of resurgence in popularity over the last several years as people looked for new ways to socialize and have fun before and during the pandemic. Even as the area starts to go back to some sort of normalcy, games and connected events continue to be popular at places such as the Willmar Community Center, Willmar Public Library and even neighborhood coffee shops.
February 20, 2022 06:37 AM
 · 
By  Shelby Lindrud
Drag brunch Allota Shots 02.JPG
Arts and Entertainment
Sell out crowds a solid start for Crave's drag brunch series
Area drag performers play to two sold-out brunch crowds Sunday.
February 16, 2022 03:53 PM
 · 
By  John Molseed