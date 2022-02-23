The British are coming to Rochester

ROCHESTER — Tribute performances to some of the most memorable British bands that captured the attention of American teens 60 years ago are set to invade the Mayo Civic Center on April 19.

Tickets to the “The British Invasion – Live on Stage” go on sale Friday.

The British Invasion refers to the slew of chart-topping British rock bands that hit the U.S. following the Beatles’ debut on "The Ed Sullivan Show" in 1964.

The concert will feature songs from The Rolling Stones, Dave Clark 5, The Animals, The Kinks and Dusty Springfield.

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday and can be purchased at the Mayo Civic Center box office and through Ticketmaster. Box office hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesdays, Thursdays and Fridays. More information about the acts can be found at thebritishinvasionlive.com .

