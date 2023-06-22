The Lucky One! Taylor Swift tickets for a birthday present? Yes, please

ROCHESTER — Maddie Davidson got an unexpected birthday present Tuesday — a pair of Taylor Swift concert tickets.

Davidson won the tickets in a drawing by KROC radio at Little Thistle Brewing Co. Tuesday evening.

“I was shocked,” Davidson said. “I never win anything.”

More than 300 people entered for a chance to win a pair of tickets to Swift’s show Saturday at U.S. Bank Stadium as part of her sold out, two-night stop in Minneapolis. Swift’s Eras Tour sold out quickly and what few tickets are available are selling at a high price.

Davidson has been a Swift fan since she was 12 years old, she said.

ADVERTISEMENT

“She’s gone with me through childhood until now,” Davidson said, adding her favorite song is “Marjorie.”

It was only the fact that it was her birthday she attended the drawing event Tuesday, she added.

“We almost didn’t come because we were tired,” said Amy Huff, Davidson’s friend who convinced her to go to the event.

People gather at Little Thistle Brewing Co. Tuesday, June 21, 2023, for a chance to win a pair of tickets from KROC radio to see Taylor Swift in Minneapolis as part of her Eras Tour. John Molseed / Post Bulletin

Davidson said she hadn’t bothered to see what tickets were available on the resale market.

The more than 100,000 tickets to the two shows sold quickly. People are reselling them upward of more than $1,000 each.

“In my 21 years in the business, I’ve never seen anything like it,” said Troy Dunken, morning host at KROC.

Dunken co-hosted the drawing Tuesday as part of a promotion for the station. After playing “Shake It Off,” he read out the winning number. He kept up the suspense by having the group of 10 people with the first few matching numbers move to the promotional table. Hundreds of people turned out on a warm, sunny evening for a chance to win.

Briana Olson was one of the people hoping for a chance. Olson had been trying to find available tickets to pretty much any of Swift’s tour stops in North America, she said.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I’ve been trying since they announced the tour,” she said.

Like most Swifties, Olson also began listening to Taylor Swift at a young age.

“I’ve been a fan since I was 15,” she said. “Just like everyone, I was singing with her songs at home in my bedroom.”

For local fans still hoping for a chance to get a ticket, KROC will be giving away this month a pair of tickets to one of Swift’s performances in Los Angeles later this year, Dunken said. Fans will have to listen to KROC’s station at 106.9 to hear how to win.