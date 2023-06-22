Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Thursday, June 22

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Lifestyle Arts and Entertainment

The Lucky One! Taylor Swift tickets for a birthday present? Yes, please

Rochester woman wins a giveaway for the hottest act coming to Minnesota this year.

US-NEWS-YOU-CAN-STILL-WIN-FREE-1-KC.jpg
Taylor Swift.
Contributed / Madeleine Cook/TNS
John Molseed
By John Molseed
Today at 7:42 AM

ROCHESTER — Maddie Davidson got an unexpected birthday present Tuesday — a pair of Taylor Swift concert tickets.

Davidson won the tickets in a drawing by KROC radio at Little Thistle Brewing Co. Tuesday evening.

“I was shocked,” Davidson said. “I never win anything.”

Find more news important to you

More than 300 people entered for a chance to win a pair of tickets to Swift’s show Saturday at U.S. Bank Stadium as part of her sold out, two-night stop in Minneapolis. Swift’s Eras Tour sold out quickly and what few tickets are available are selling at a high price.

Davidson has been a Swift fan since she was 12 years old, she said.

ADVERTISEMENT

“She’s gone with me through childhood until now,” Davidson said, adding her favorite song is “Marjorie.”

It was only the fact that it was her birthday she attended the drawing event Tuesday, she added.

“We almost didn’t come because we were tired,” said Amy Huff, Davidson’s friend who convinced her to go to the event.

Taylor Swift drawing.jpg
People gather at Little Thistle Brewing Co. Tuesday, June 21, 2023, for a chance to win a pair of tickets from KROC radio to see Taylor Swift in Minneapolis as part of her Eras Tour.
John Molseed / Post Bulletin

Davidson said she hadn’t bothered to see what tickets were available on the resale market.

The more than 100,000 tickets to the two shows sold quickly. People are reselling them upward of more than $1,000 each.

“In my 21 years in the business, I’ve never seen anything like it,” said Troy Dunken, morning host at KROC.

Dunken co-hosted the drawing Tuesday as part of a promotion for the station. After playing “Shake It Off,” he read out the winning number. He kept up the suspense by having the group of 10 people with the first few matching numbers move to the promotional table. Hundreds of people turned out on a warm, sunny evening for a chance to win.

Briana Olson was one of the people hoping for a chance. Olson had been trying to find available tickets to pretty much any of Swift’s tour stops in North America, she said.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I’ve been trying since they announced the tour,” she said.

Like most Swifties, Olson also began listening to Taylor Swift at a young age.

“I’ve been a fan since I was 15,” she said. “Just like everyone, I was singing with her songs at home in my bedroom.”

For local fans still hoping for a chance to get a ticket, KROC will be giving away this month a pair of tickets to one of Swift’s performances in Los Angeles later this year, Dunken said. Fans will have to listen to KROC’s station at 106.9 to hear how to win.

John Molseed
By John Molseed
John Molseed joined the Post Bulletin in 2018. He covers arts, culture, entertainment, nature and other fun stories he's surprised he gets paid to cover. When he's not writing articles about Southeast Minnesota artists and musicians, he's either picking banjo, brewing beer, biking or looking for other hobbies that begin with the letter "b." Readers can reach John at 507-285-7713 or jmolseed@postbulletin.com.
What To Read Next
Rochester Police Department RPD patch logo
Local
Rochester Police Department daily incident reports: June 18-24, 2023
June 22, 2023 07:27 AM
 · 
By  Staff reports
BearwoodBarn.JPG
Business
100-year-old barn comes back to life near Byron
June 22, 2023 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Sara Guymon
menardsstorage2.jpg
Business
Rochester's Menards store to build a 538-unit self-storage center
June 22, 2023 06:00 AM
 · 
By  Jeff Kiger
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT


062123-Rochesterfest Wednesday
Local
Photos: Rochesterfest 2023
June 21, 2023 08:24 PM
 · 
By  Daniel Jacobi II
karl-johnson.jpg
Local
Karl Johnson announces second bid for District 3 Olmsted County commissioner seat
June 21, 2023 12:22 PM
 · 
By  Randy Petersen
IMG_7414.JPG
Local
Rochester Schools look to 2024-25, hoping to add staff days and transition students to semester schedule
June 21, 2023 10:59 AM
 · 
By  Jordan Shearer
SEXUAL ABUSE MATERIAL COURTS.png
Local
Rochester man charged for spreading child sexual abuse material
June 21, 2023 10:45 AM
 · 
By  Mark Wasson