The Rochester music scene: Rich in talent, poor in venues?

ROCHESTER — After more than 160 weeks and dozens of musical artists, the Thesis Beer Project’s artist in residency program ends at the beginning of June.

Hosting live music at the brewery has been a rollercoaster experience over the last three years, said Thesis co-owner Adam Fredericksen.

In the days before legendary hip hop artist and beat boxer Carnage the Executioner was set to perform at Thesis, Friday, May 19, Fredericksen volleyed between optimism and pessimism about the projected turnout.

“We have no idea if there will be six people here or 150,” he said.

More than 150 people attended the show.

However, that’s not always the case when artists of similar reputations have played there. For some shows, turnout has not even reached 20 people.

As a result, after three years of music and $75,000 in stage, lighting and other improvements to accommodate performances, Thesis will, for the time being, reduce its lineup of live shows.

Soft around the middle

The news is a blow to an already diminished roster of mid-size venues in Rochester that regularly host live music for a couple hundred music fans.

Less than a decade ago, music fans could count on mid-size venues including the Wicked Moose (formerly Aquarius Club) , Boomers, Whiskey Bones Roadhouse, Kathy’s Pub and North Star Bar to host live music any given weekend.

Of those, North Star is the only venue that continues to host live music regularly. Kathy’s has moved away from regular concerts. The others have closed.

Terrell Woods, who performs as Carnage the Executioner, entertains a crowd at Thesis Beer Project Friday, May 19, 2023. John Molseed / Post Bulletin

Venue owners, performers and promoters have their own theories about what that says about Rochester’s music scene. However, most agree that in terms of depth and diversity of talent, the music community in Rochester is as strong as it's ever been.

One factor missing to help grow the music scene is a lack of mid-size to larger venues that hold regular local and touring shows similar in size to First Avenue in Minneapolis.

“We don’t have a space where you can sell 750 tickets,” said Nathaniel Nelson, co-owner of Treedome, downtown Rochester record store as well as production and booking company.

The Mayo Civic Center has much bigger shows, but those don’t sustain a local music industry. Most of the money for tickets and merchandise doesn’t stay local, Nelson said.

The Chateau Theater could be that venue. During the recent My Town My Music downtown Rochester Thaw Music Festival, the Chateau hosted multiple bands including festival headliners Bad Bad Hats in March. However, it hasn’t hosted a show since the festival.

Without mid-size venues, bands looking to play music full time have fewer options locally, musicians say.

“It’d be tough to make it now,” said JT Thompson, frontman and songwriter for JT and the Gunslingers.

“Ten years ago, bars were booming with music,” Thompson said. “Today, not so much.”

So why have mid-size venues faded from the music landscape? Where are local and regionally touring musicians playing to non-dinner crowds?

Cover me

Whether to charge cover in order to pay live performers is a longtime sticking point for venue owners, performers and promoters.

Like most of the dinner venues that offer free live music, almost all of the Thesis live music shows are free of charge. That means the musicians are paid out of pocket from the business. That provides performers with a set guaranteed amount of money instead of relying on ticket or door revenue.

However, it can also mean a loss for the business if attendance is light. Fredericksen said charging people at the door to come in to hear the music would shrink his crowds. That would mean less pay for performers in most cases, and even less money for his business.

“Our business does better on nights when there’s no music,” Fredericksen said. “At the end of the day, we need to sell beer.”

For Thompson, about 10 years ago, the guaranteed pay from the venue from playing a free-admission show at North Star Bar would be a highlight of the band’s shows. (In fact, Thompson’s band was playing at North Star Bar exactly nine years ago this weekend.)

Now, although Thompson says it’s still a fun show and draws a crowd of regular Gunslinger fans, playing North Star Bar means a pay cut compared to other shows the band plays in the summer.

However, Thompson agreed with Fredericksen that a cover charge would hurt local crowds.

“I don’t get it and I’ve been trying to figure that out for a long time,” Thompson said. “It’s a Southeast Minnesota thing. People will pay $500 to see Taylor Swift but won’t pay $5 to see someone down the street with near equal talent.”

Fredericksen said expecting free music is the norm for most casual music listeners in Rochester.

Free community music including the Rochester Downtown Alliance’s Thursdays Downtown and Rochester Civic Music’s Down by the Riverside, forWARD and Global Music Series draw regular, strong crowds.

That might be a reason people are reluctant to pay to see bands, Fredericksen said.

“If you’re a casual music listener, Rochester gives you a good opportunity to see four or five good shows per year for free,” he said.

Nelson said that unless the show is a community venue or city event, live music should come with a cost if musicians are going to prosper living in or visiting Rochester.

“Free music doesn’t hurt,” said Nelson. “But it can’t all be free.”

Treedome hosts shows and charges a cover at the door with all the proceeds going to performers.

Treedome is one of multiple smaller venues including Hidden World Vinyl Records, Café Steam and Rochester Civic Theatre that offer pop-up shows — usually at the behest of musicians looking to perform at smaller venues.

Those shows tend to be ticketed or concertgoers are asked to pay what they can toward the musicians. Paid shows are key to growing and sustaining a local music scene, Nelson said.

“There are options in town,” Nelson said. “It’s a matter of establishing that paid shows are the norm.”

Forager Brewery holds regular live music for drinkers and diners, and Little Thistle begins a series of patio Sunday Matinee concerts alongside their guest food trucks starting June 11. Those shows are also free.

Earlier in May, Minnesota rock band Bad Bad Hats performed to a crowd of just over 50 people at Café Steam. Tickets to the lead duo’s stripped-down acoustic show sold out in less than an hour, said Steam owner Will Forsman. Limited tickets and a unique show likely fueled the fast sellout, he said. Nelson agreed.

“People are willing to pay for experiences,” Nelson said.

That’s likely why, although shows with cover struggle, the Rochester Thaw music festival, which featured music at six downtown venues, sold out days before the event. It might also be a reason why smaller, non-traditional venues are hosting music.

Kerry Alexander, lead singer of Minnesota rock band Bad Bad Hats, performs at Café Steam May 2, 2023. John Molseed / Post Bulletin

Do or DIY

The smaller venues do appear to be helping young musicians get a footing or curate special, intimate music experiences for devoted listeners.

“We need more community-based arts spaces,” said Amy Abts, a longtime musician who has lived in Rochester for more than a decade.

Abts began playing her own music at shows in Duluth and later performed in and around the Seattle area before health issues forced her to relocate to Rochester. Abts was part of a thriving Rochester do-it-yourself scene in the early 2000s.

Places like the Love Ugly, Pla-Mor Ballroom, and Chicken Hatchery gave young artists a chance to try their own music out on a receptive and eager crowd, she said.

“It was a community,” she said.

“It was a crowd of artists, musicians, skaters and weirdos who didn’t fit in,” said Rich Gill. Gill was a part of that DIY and underground artist community in the 1990s to 2000s. He collected show posters, recordings, T-shirts and other items from artists and bands performing in Rochester in the mid-1990s through 2000s.

Abe Burson, top, Rich Gill, below, hang copies of show posters Monday, May 22, 2023, at the History Center of Olmsted County. The posters are from DIY shows in Rochester from about 1994 through 2004. An exhibit on the shows and underground music community opens at the History Center June 10, 2023. John Molseed / Post Bulletin

Gill, Abts, Josh Wilcox and Abe Burson, are creating an exhibit of Rochester underground and DIY music at the History Center of Olmsted County. Abts’ name is on more than a few of the show posters in the exhibit, which opens June 10. The exhibit covers roughly the years 1994 through 2004. Burson said the era offers a snapshot of techniques and technologies musicians used to promote their music and shows before streaming and widespread online social media use.

“You’re recording on four-track (tape), making your own cassettes and CDs; you’re making your own posters,” he said.

Gill said although the approach has changed with technology, the opportunities for DIY musicians to play out are broader now than before.

Each of the venues and hosts the exhibit covers including Masque Theatre, Knights of Columbus Hall, Jerry’s Billiards in addition to Love Ugly, Pla-Mor Ballroom and Chicken Hatchery, which were active for short spans of time, he said.

Artheads, Treedome and Hidden World all offer musicians of any genre and age a chance to perform, Gill said.

Last year, members of the UK punk band Stiff Little Fingers reunited for a show at Hidden World playing together for the first time in more than 40 years.

Hidden World has had diverse, mostly younger acts offering musical genres ranging from shoegaze noise and punk to metal and hip hop. Even a tinge of honky tonk has graced the record store. Vy Thorng, store owner, said he doesn’t make money from the shows.

“I do it because I’m selfish,” he said. “It’s the music I want to hear, and I don’t have to go anywhere to hear it.”

Live music has even occasionally sprouted at a couple of garden and floral shops. Fox and Fern Floral, where the Shakletons held an album release party in November 2021. In fact, The north location of Sargent’s Garden and Landscaping is once again hosting a series of outdoor concerts with their Smooth Summer Nights series.

The Shakletons perform at Fox and Fern Floral for an album release show at the shop Nov. 5, 2021. John Molseed / Post Bulletin file photo

However, those unconventional venues are still not as consistent as medium sized spots and dinner shows, Abts said.

“I’d given up on playing in Rochester with a full band,” she said.

Abts was hopeful for chances to play more regularly when the Artheads weekly live concert series began in 2018 and ran through much of 2019. The music series, hosted by Leah Bee in what is now the Artheads Emporium space, formerly Canvas & Chardonnay, ran for a year with regular shows on Thursdays. After a year, the series went to occasional shows until COVID-19 shutdowns suspended indoor concerts. After that, Bee ended the series. Bee said she needed to concentrate on other aspects of her business and knew that venues like Thesis were giving musicians the opportunities to play she had wanted to help provide.

Take it from here

With the free summer music season just getting started, most of the music people will see in Rochester the next few months will be outdoors, free and family friendly.

Although that doesn’t bolster music venues much, the formats and prevalence of music are themselves a welcome change, Gill said.

Local and regional bands have been given stages to play the RDA’s sidewalk sessions and Thursdays Downtown. Civic Music pairs local musicians as openers to the headliners at Down by the Riverside.

That kind of support didn’t exist 10 years ago, Gill said.

“The city is so supportive now,” Gill said. “It felt like something we were fighting against back then.”

Walking down memory lane

We asked readers what were their favorite concert memories in Rochester. Here's what we received:

Susie Dempsey from Rochester

"So many great concert memories in past years in Rochester. Fans of the 90s loved the Eve 6 concert at Whiskey Bones back in 2008. PopRocks at Wicked Moose was amazing! I really miss the St. John's block party! There were some great bands at the block party like Trampled by Turtles. One year, one of the block party bands let me jump on stage with them to play the cowbell - Needs more cowbell!! HAHA, was a night to remember!"

Mitchell Rysavy from Kasson

"I had seen that the band Foghat was playing the Down by the Riverside opening show in the summer of 2012, right after I graduated high school. I had never seen much live music that really clicked with me but I loved all the rock I got through my dad. We went together and had a phenomenal time! We were so excited to go to every good-looking DBTR show every year and collect all the Think Bank swag. I moved to NYC in 2016 and when I come back during the summer I've tried to align it with a show that I can go and enjoy with my dad."

Devon Hugdahl from Rochester

"The first concert I attended after moving to Rochester, and soon after it was safe, “post” pandemic, was at Hidden World Vinyl Records. It was the summer of 2021 and the show was headlined by Local Sports, in what was maybe the last time they performed together. Comatose supported them as well as a few other local bands. It was an amazing show, I met some amazing people in the crowd as well, people I can call friends now. It opened my eyes to the potential of Rochester and all the people who pour themselves into their passions. Made it finally feel like home."

Connor Meyers from Rochester

2011: Rick Springfield at the Civic Center, known for his song "Jessie's Girl," playing songs without a guitar, his hand in a sling. Older women were throwing bras onstage at one point, which he complained about, and someone spilled beer next to us, but 10/10, it was tons of fun, and he should come back.

2019: YouTube star violinist Lindsey Stirling known for violin renditions of popular songs playing a Christmas show in the Taylor Arena. The show was packed and the snow made the road quite slippery, but the show wouldn't have felt like Christmas if there wasn't snow.

2015: Jose James, known for the song "Trouble" with smoky jazz vibes and soulful singing, the civic center felt like it turned into a jazz club with the cello and soulful singing, and even a system of pedals on the ground for sampling his own voice. Ten years later, married to my then-girlfriend who I brought there.

2016: The now-dead jazz festival, the very first year when the first part was held outside, I got a really bad sunburn, but the craft beer and sandwich made up for it.

2017 or 2018: Beak Nasty, underground bass music on Kathy's Pub's second floor with live use of a turntable with vinyl and drums. That is certainly not a combination I would have thought of, and there couldn't have been more than 20 people there, but it was dark and it was easy to interact with the musicians. A sort of bass music was played and some people were giving them drinks, which, I can't imagine they got paid more than those on that day.

2010: Genticorum: folk music from Quebec, featuring a jaw harp and music in French, I understood nothing they were saying, and they were talking about when, not if, they were coming back. Anyway, I got a CD and a little autograph from one of the guitarists saying "Merci" with a tiny drawing of a guitar on the cd notes. Felt like I had left the country.

2019: Kodo at the Mayo Civic Center, traditional Japanese attire and huge loud drums at the Mayo Civic Center. I felt like I was transported to a traditional ceremony for a few hours.

2021: Dessa Forager Brewery outdoors: cool temperatures, fall vibes with an October sunset on the outdoor patio, she shows up here all the time, but this one sold out. Very few October shows are booked outdoors, so there was no telling how nice the weather was going to be, but this was a fun time, and there was tons of room to dance.

2021: Sarah Morris playing a 2-hour set at Cascade Lake for the ForWard Concert Series, which is a lot longer than I think anyone anticipated. This was coming out of Covid restrictions and she said this was her first show playing since before the lockdown. I had not seen a show at Cascade Lake before, but the temperatures were perfect and she commented about how beautiful Rochester was. There was tons of space and the view of the lake was a perfect view for the concert. Lots of people were lying in the grass.