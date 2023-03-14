6 months – only $2 SUBSCRIBE NOW
Think green: Spring is near and St. Patrick's Day is nearer

Things to do this weekend have an eye on spring and plenty of choices to celebrate St. Patrick's Day.

Rochester Caledonian Pipe Band Parade of Pubs
Members of the Rochester Caledonian Pipe Band perform at the VFW Post 1215 as part of their Parade of Pubs on St. Patrick's Day on Thursday, March 17, 2022.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin file photo
March 13, 2023 07:00 PM

ROCHESTER — The Rochester Caledonian Pipe Band is back out on the town for the second year in a row with their St. Patrick’s Day pub crawl.

Pipers will tour 12 destinations throughout St. Patrick’s Day. The first stop of the day is Brother’s Bar & Grill, 812 S. Broadway Ave., at 11:30 a.m. and ends with the group’s traditional final stop at Whistle Binkies by the Lake, 247 Woodlake Drive at 9 p.m.

It’s a marathon of music and the single biggest day of the year for the bagpipers.

If you go

What: Rochester Caledonian Pipe Band 2023 parade of pubs.

When: 11:30 a.m. to 9 p.m., Friday, March 17.

Where: 11:30 a.m., Brother’s Bar and Grill, 812 S. Broadway Ave; 12:15 p.m., Beetles, 230 20th Ave. SW; 1 p.m., VFW Post 1215, 2775 43rd St. NW; 1:45 p.m., Pappy’s Place, 1635 Highway 52; 2:30 p.m., Wildwood Sports Bar and Grill, 1517 16th St. SW; 3:15 p.m., Charlie’s Eatery, 1654 Highway 52; 4 p.m., Whistle Binkies Olde World Pub, 3120 Wellner Drive NE; 6 p.m., Five West, 1991 Commerce Drive NW; 6:45 p.m., Workshop, 1232 Third Ave. SE; 7:30 p.m., Eagles Club, 917 15th Ave. SE; 8:15 p.m., American Legion, 915 21st Ave. S.E.; 9 p.m., Whistle Binkies by the Lake, 247 Woodlake Drive.

LTS's St. Patrick's Day beer release

8cd676abe20877574978187f4d6c4f86.jpg
Life's Too Short (LTS) Brewing Company, on July 24, 2019, in Rochester.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin file photo

LTS Brewing Co. is hosting a St. Patrick’s Day event with the return of its popular Irish red ale, Coaster Wagon. The release will include Irish-themed party favors and live music.

If you go

What: Coaster Wagon release at St. Patrick’s Day celebration.

When: 3 p.m. to 10 p.m., Friday, March 17.

Where: 2001 32nd Ave. NW.

Styx rocks Mayo Saturday

STYX_BW_2010.jpg
The rock band Styx will perform at the Mayo Civic Center on Saturday, March 18, 2023.
Contributed

It was 51 years ago last month that rock band Styx signed their first record contract. Known for their blend of synthesizers, piano, guitar and upbeat riffs, the band brings its tour to the Mayo Civic Center on Saturday. Seats are still available if you want to enjoy "The Grand Illusion" of this classic rock band live.

If you go

What: Styx at the Mayo Civic Center.

When: 7:30 p.m., Saturday, March 18.

Where: Mayo Civic Center, 30 Third Ave. SE.

How much: Tickets range from $45 to $322 at the Mayo Civic Center box office or online at ticketmaster.com .

John Molseed joined the Post Bulletin in 2018. He covers arts, culture, entertainment, nature and other fun stories he's surprised he gets paid to cover. When he's not writing articles about Southeast Minnesota artists and musicians, he's either picking banjo, brewing beer, biking or looking for other hobbies that begin with the letter "b." Readers can reach John at 507-285-7713 or jmolseed@postbulletin.com.
