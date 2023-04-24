99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
This week: Godzilla at Pop's Art Theater; drama at RCTC; JT and the Gunslingers at North Star Bar

Looking for something to do this week? Here are eight events that'll get you out of the house.

Nate Maggie Grey Duck 02.jpg
Maggie Panetta, left, and Nathaniel Nelson stand outside the former Gray Duck Theater Jan. 31, 2023. They're opening Pop's Art Theater in the space.
John Molseed / Post Bulletin
John Molseed
By John Molseed
Today at 11:00 AM

ROCHESTER — The cult classic film "Godzilla" will kick off the opening of Pop’s Art Theater Saturday, April 29, 2023.

The indie movie theater, in the space of the former Gray Duck Theater, is a venture by Nathaniel Nelson and Maggie Panetta of Treedome Productions. The gray walls are painted in bright pop colors including with Panetta’s latest mural which is based on art by Matthew Nelson, Nathaniel Nelson’s father, after whom the theater is named.

There will be four screenings Saturday. Show times are to be determined.

If you go

What: Godzilla for Pop’s Art Theater's opening.

When: Four screenings Saturday, April 29, 2023.

Where: Pop’s Art Theater, 619 Sixth Ave. NW.

How much: $10.

North Star hosts JT and the Gunslingers

e92126ab3236a613903d9a41b44e43ed.jpg
JT & The Gunslingers
Contributed

Southeast Minnesota country rock ensemble JT and the Gunslingers are back at the North Star Bar Saturday night. The group performs a mix of their own original songs, classic favorites by Johnny Cash and Waylon Jennings, and modern covers of artists such as Chase Bryant.

If you go

What: JT and the Gunslingers are back at North Star Bar.

When: 9 p.m., Saturday, April 29, 2023.

Where: 503 Broadway Ave. N.

How much: Free.

Author signing at the library

rpl logo

Author Abby Jimenez will be discussing and signing copies of her new book “Yours Truly.” Admission is free but online RSVP are requested online at rochesterpubliclibrary.librarymarket.com .

If you go

What: Abby Jimenez book signing at Rochester Public Library.

When: 3 p.m. - 4 p.m., Saturday, April 29, 2023.

Where: 101 Second St. SE.

How much: Free, register online.

Independent Bookstore Day

206007039_117393203924765_5755790442977679866_n.jpg
Anna and Andy Smith, owners of Garden Party Books at 602 Seventh St. NW.
Post Bulletin file

Celebrate Independent Bookstore Day at Garden Party Books. The Lowertown Rochester bookstore will have free Midwest indie bookstore maps and other merch to mark the day. Taqueria El Sueno food truck will be at the store from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

If you go

What: Independent Bookstore Day at Garden Party Books.

When: 3 p.m. - 4 p.m., Saturday, April 29, 2023.

Where: 602 Seventh St. NW.

Drama at RCTC

Boy gets girl.jpg
"Boy Gets Girl" at RCTC
Contributed

Rochester Community and Technical College presents “Boy Gets Girl,” a drama written by Rebecca Gilman. The play will be set in an "in the round" style which means the audience is seated on the stage around the action of the play for an up close and more personal experience.

If you go

What: “Boy Gets Girl” presented by Rochester Community and Technical College

When: 7 p.m., April 27-28, 2023; 2 p.m., Saturday, April 29.

How much: $10 for adults, $8 for seniors and non-RCTC students. RCTC students are admitted free with a valid student ID.

“Spring Awakening” at the Rep

springawakening.jpg
Rochester Repertory Theatre presents "Spring Awakening"
Contributed

The Rochester Repertory Theatre Co. presents the Tony Award-winning coming-of-age rock musical “Spring Awakening.” The show, directed by Philip Muehe with music direction by Robyn Loewen, kicks off the Rep’s 40th season.

If you go

What: Rochester Repertory Theatre Co. presents “Spring Awakening.”

When: 7 p.m., April 27-29; 2 p.m., Sunday, April 30, 2023.

Where: Rochester Repertory Theatre Co., 103 Seventh St. NE.

How much: Tickets are $30, available at rochesterrep.org

Artist talk with Kami Mendlik

Minnesota impressionist painter and author Kami Mendlik will be at the Rochester Art Center to talk about her published book, “Color Relativity – Creating the Illusion of Light with Paint.”

If you go

What: Author Talk with Kami Mendlik at the Rochester Art Center.

When: 2 p.m., Saturday, April 29, 2023.

Where: Rochester Art Center, 30 Civic Center Drive SE.

How much: Free.

Pickin’ at the Olde Pine

Becky Schlegel
Becky Schlegel

Bluegrass artist Becky Schlegel brings her talent and band to the Olde Pine Theater in Pine Island, Minnesota. Schlegel’s first solo release, Red Leaf, a blend of contemporary sound and traditional bluegrass was named “Bluegrass Recording of the Year” by the Minnesota Music Academy.

Since then, she has released another award-winning record and performed across the country and has made several appearances on Garrison Keillor’s "A Prairie Home Companion."

If you go

What: Becky Schlegel & The 48s Bluegrass Band

When: 7:30 p.m., Saturday, April 29, 2023.

Where: Olde Pine Theatre, Pine Island, Minn.

How much: $20 at the door, $15 in advance by calling the box office at: (507) 491-2639.

John Molseed
By John Molseed
John Molseed joined the Post Bulletin in 2018. He covers arts, culture, entertainment, nature and other fun stories he's surprised he gets paid to cover. When he's not writing articles about Southeast Minnesota artists and musicians, he's either picking banjo, brewing beer, biking or looking for other hobbies that begin with the letter "b." Readers can reach John at 507-285-7713 or jmolseed@postbulletin.com.
