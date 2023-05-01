This week: 'Odyssey' at Rochester Civic Theatre; 10th Annual Beer Street Social; Artist gallery tour

ROCHESTER — The Rochester Dance Company brings to life classic mythical creatures in an original production based on the "Odyssey." The show, created by artistic director Daniel Klinkhammer, features 34 dancers, creative costumes, sets and some puppetry.

The dancers, ages 5 to 17, use multiple styles of dance, including ballet, jazz, and modern to tell the story of Odysseus' long journey back home after the Trojan War. He and his crew encounter many trials and strange creatures on the journey including the six-headed Scylla performed by Willow Whalen.

If you go

What: Rochester Dance Company presents: Odyssey - The Epic Journey Home.

When: 2 p.m., 6 p.m., Saturday, May 6; 1 p.m., Sunday, May 7.

ADVERTISEMENT

Where: Rochester Civic Theatre, 30 Civic Center Drive SE.

How much: $18 available at rochesterdancecompany.org .

Minnesota Orchestra spends a week in Austin

Contributed

The Minnesota Orchestra is spending a week in Austin, Minnesota, for its Common Chords celebration. In addition to school visits, most of the performances are free to the public.

A morning concert is planned for Tuesday, May 2, 2023 at Town Center. Other Tuesday shows include 11 a.m. performance at Mayo Clinic Health System, Austin; the Spam Museum at 1 p.m. and Rotary Park at 6 p.m.

On Wednesday, May 3, 2023, the Minnesota string quartet performs at Riverland College, East Building at 11 a.m. At 11:30 a.m., an Orchestra brass quintet performs and hosts a music conversation.

On Thursday, May 4, 2023, the sound of strings will accompany morning yoga at the Austin Community Recreation Center at 10 a.m. A lunchtime performance by a string quartet is at noon at the Paramount Theatre. At 3 p.m., the Jay C. Hormel Nature Center hosts a performance by a woodwind quintet, followed by a commemorative tree planting. Minnesota Orchestra string, woodwind and brass ensembles join the Austin Senior High School Orchestra for a concert at the school’s Knowlton Auditorium at 7 p.m.

On Saturday, May 6, 2023, youngsters can get an introduction to instruments at a 2 p.m. event at the Austin Public Library. The weeklong Common Cords concludes with another performance at Knowlton Auditorium at 7 p.m. Principal Conductor of Live at Orchestra Hall Sarah Hicks leads the Grammy Award-winning Minnesota Orchestra in a full program of orchestral music.

A full schedule is available at minnesotaorchestra.org.

ADVERTISEMENT

Fauna at Minnesota Marine Art Museum

The Minnesota Marine Art Museum in Winona, Minnesota, is hosting an evening of performances and music to mark the first look at a pair of next exhibits. Courtney Mattison’s work, Undercurrent and Liz Sexton’s Out of Water are being presented as “Fauna” by the museum.

Sexton will give a tour of her paper mache sculptural work Saturday, May 6, 2023, for a members and media day. Mattison’s ceramic exhibition depicts the fragile beauty of living coral reefs.

Artist Andy DuCett will host a staged conversation with Sexton. Woolen lover, a queer sound and movement artist, Erin Drummond and Flyway Dance will also perform. DJ Rhumpshaker, aka Dr. Bob, closes out the night of festivities with a dance party.

The Minnesota Marine Art Museum. Contributed

If you go

What: Fauna: First look preview party.

When: 7 p.m., Friday, May 5.

Where: Minnesota Marine Art Museum, Winona, Minnesota.

How much: $15; $10 for members.

ADVERTISEMENT

10th Annual beer social

The Tap House downtown will shut down Third Street for its 10th annual outdoor beer social. Eclectic, high-energy band Incognito will perform at 8 p.m.

The 2017 Tap House Beer Street Social. Scott Jacobson / Post Bulletin file photo

If you go

What: 10th annual Beer Street Social.

When: 6 p.m., Friday May 5.

Where: 100 block of Third Street Southeast.

Artist gallery tour

Anne Labovitz stands in front of an art installation at the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport. Contributed

Anne Labovitz, a Minnesota-based artist who has shown work internationally, is giving a personal gallery tour of her show The Nexus of Well-Being and Art at the Rochester Art Center.

The show includes the largest piece Labovitz has created to date, “Will to Meaning.” It features five 80-foot pieces of painted house wrap hanging in the museum’s atrium.

If you go

What: The Nexus of Well-Being and Art gallery tour with Anne Labovitz.

ADVERTISEMENT

When: 1 p.m., May 6, 2023.

Where: Rochester Art Center, 30 Third Ave. SE.

How much: Free for members and with museum admission.