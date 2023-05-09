99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
This week: Puppets onstage at Civic Theatre; a tribute to Danny Solis; treasures at Gold Rush

In the Heart of the Beast Puppet and Mask Theatre has created colorful puppets for the production thanks to a Southeast Minnesota Arts Council grant.

Little Mermaid Ursula.JPG
Lindsey Duoos Williams as Ursula in the Rochester Civic Theatre's production of "The Little Mermaid" in rehearsal Thursday, May 4, 2023. The puppet was created by In the Heart of the Beast Puppet and Mask Theatre. It takes four people to operate the character's eight tentacles.
John Molseed / Post Bulletin
John Molseed
By John Molseed
Today at 11:00 AM

ROCHESTER — A Southeast Minnesota Arts Council grant is helping bring to life the creatures under the sea in the Rochester Civic Theatre’s production of "The Little Mermaid."

In the Heart of the Beast Puppet and Mask Theatre has created colorful puppets for the production thanks to the funding and adding a vibrancy to the show that might not have otherwise been possible.

"You can't recreate the Disney animation, but this is a way to really add magic and bring the characters to life for an audience," said Misha Johnson, show director and managing director of Rochester Civic Theatre.

Little Mermaid Scuttle.JPG
Garrin Loveland as Scuttle comes in for a landing in rehearsal of the Rochester Civic Theatre's production of "The Little Mermaid" Thursday, May 4, 2023.
John Molseed / Post Bulletin

Some characters have on-stage puppet performers. Other characters such as the seagull Scuttle do both. Garrin Loveland has performed the character before in another production and animates, acts and voices the large seabird, Johnson said.

Villain Ursula, played by Lindsey Duoos Williams, features one of the more complicated puppets. Four people operate her eight tentacles, which reach up to 26 feet long.

ASL interpretation and closed captioning will be provided for the May 18 performance.

Little Mermaid Greta Kunene.JPG
Greta Kunene performs with a seahorse puppet as Winward in the Rochester Civic Theatre's production of "The Little Mermaid" in rehearsal Thursday, May 4, 2023.
John Molseed / Post Bulletin

If you go

What: Rochester Civic Theatre Presents “The Little Mermaid.”

When: 7 p.m., May 12-13; May 18-20; May 25-27; 2 p.m., May 14, 21, 27.

Where: Rochester Civic Theatre, 30 Civic Center Drive SE.

How much: $28 adults; $25 seniors; $20 students, available at the Civic box office, 507-282-8481, or online at rochestercivictheatre.org .

Tribute to Danny Solis

Peace Plaza Abortion Rights Rally
Danny Solis holds a pride flag at Peace Plaza in Downtown Rochester after the Rochester for Roe rally on Saturday, July 9, 2022.
Tucker Allen Covey / Post Bulletin

A memorial and tribute to poet, artist and musician Danny Solis is being held at the Rochester Art Center. Solis died suddenly last month while traveling to perform his poetry at an event in New York.

Solis, a champion slam poet moved with his family to Rochester 10 years ago. Since then, he has been an activist for BIPOC causes and organizations, a mentor to young poets and established an annual Day of the Dead celebration. He received multiple awards for his contributions to the community including the 2020 Mayor’s Medal for artistic and cultural achievement.

If you go

What: Tribute to Danny Solis.

When: 1 p.m., May 13.

Where: Rochester Art Center, 30 Civic Center Drive.

"Beauty and the Beast" at Peace United Church of Christ

Beast and Belle.jpg
Phoebe Meyer as Belle, left, and Dave Stepan, right, as Beast in Once and Future Classics production of "Beauty and the Beast.".
Contributed

Once and Future Classics continues its run of the musical "Beauty and the Beast" at Peace United Church of Christ. Phoebe Meyer stars as Belle and Dave Stepan plays Beast.

What: Peace United Church of Christ presents “Beauty and the Beast.”

When: 7 p.m., May 12-13; May 19-20; 2 p.m. May 21.

Where: Peace United Church of Christ, 1503 Second Ave. NE.

Warm up for a marathon with Heat Box

Med City Marathon
The runners set off from the start line of the Med City Marathon located along Leqve Drive on Sunday, May 29, 2022.
Tucker Allen Covey / Post Bulletin

World class beatboxer, looper and performer Heat Box will perform at the finish line outside the Mayo Civic Center on the eve of the annual Med City Marathon. The performance is part of the Med City Finish Line Festival, a free community event following the Altra Federal Credit Union 5K.

If you go

What: Med City Marathon Finish Line Festival featuring Heat Box.

When: 6:30 p.m., Friday, May 12.

Where: Mayo Civic Center, 30 Civic Center Drive SE.

Foreigner at Treasure Island Resort & Casino event center

Untitled design - 2022-01-14T092020.753.png
Treasure Island logo

Foreigner, 1970s rock legend group performs at the event center at Treasure Island Resort & Casino Friday. Goodhue High School choir will join the band on stage to perform their iconic hit, “I Want to Know What Love Is.” Foreigner is also donating $500 to the school’s choir. Performers from the school had the honor of joining the band on stage at Treasure Island during Foreigner’s stop there in 2018.

If you go

What: Foreigner at Treasure Island Resort & Casino event center.

When: 8 p.m., Friday, May 12.

Where: Treasure Island Resort & Casino event center, Welch, Minnesota.

How much: Tickets start at $59.

Find treasures at Gold Rush

9846b4013202991f15adb02ce775bace.jpg
People browse various booths during the annual Olmsted County Gold Rush Antique Show and Market Saturday, May 11, 2019, at the Olmsted County Fairgrounds in Rochester.
Post Bulletin file

The Gold Rush antique show and flea market returns for three days of retail therapy and treasure hunting at Graham Park at the Olmsted County fairgrounds. For three days, dealers from the region are setting up their wares in eight buildings and on the grounds.

What: Gold Rush antique show and flea market.

When: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., Friday, May 12, Saturday, May 13; 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., Sunday, May 14.

Where: Graham Park, Olmsted County fairgrounds, 1403 Third Ave. SE.

How much: Free admission, $10 parking.

John Molseed
By John Molseed
