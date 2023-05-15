99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
This week: Rochester Pride at Soldiers Field; Art on the Ave; Pop into Rochester’s Got Talent

Rochester Pride, Art on the Ave and a showcase of music talent highlight the weekend if you go list.

Rochester Pride 2022
Attendees of Rochester Pride listen to the band Hair of the Dog in Soldiers Field Park on Saturday, May 21, 2022. Rochester Pride returns to Soldiers Field for the 2023 celebration on May 20.
Tucker Allen Covey / Post Bulletin file photo
John Molseed
By John Molseed
Today at 7:00 AM

ROCHESTER — Rochester Pride is back at Soldiers Field with a day of music, vendors, food and activities in the park. The annual event is an opportunity for Rochester to celebrate LGBTQ+ people.

Live entertainment will include performances by Fires of Denmark, Audrey Robinson, Soul Train, 2 Kings & A Queen and Loud Mouth Brass.

After that, Rochester Pride is hosting an after party at Little Thistle Brewing Co. That party will feature drag performances by performers from 2 Kings & A Queen, and performances by Annie Mac and LaSonya Natividad.

Find more news important to you

If you go

What: Rochester Pride.

When: Noon to 5 p.m., Saturday, May 20, 2023.

Where: Soldiers Field, 244 Soldiers Field Drive SW.

How much: Free.

Two Kings Queen 11.JPG
Drag troupe 2 Kings & A Queen performs at the Rochester Pride after party Saturday, May 21, 2023, at Little Thistle Brewing Co. Tia Avion, who performs as Lola Honey, gets ready to enter the restaurant to perform at Forager Brewery Sunday, Jan. 15, 2023.
John Molseed / Post Bulletin file photo

If you go

What: Rochester Pride after party.

When: 7 p.m., Saturday, May 20, 2023.

Where: Little Thistle Brewing Co., 2031 14th St. NW.

How much: Free.

Art on the Ave takes it to the streets

Art on the Avenue - Slatterly Park Neighborhood
Art on the Avenue will host an event Saturday at Slatterly Park.
Contributed

Art on the Avenue is unveiling a new piece of public art in the Slatterly Park neighborhood Saturday. The piece by artist Tim Adams will be revealed at 10:30 a.m. That’s just one part of a full day of outdoor activities, food, art vendors and live music.

The music lineup includes Eleanor Sievers, Jason Evans, Nathan Smooth, The D’Sievers, The Walking Beat, and Luke Hendrickson & The Crop Circles.

What: Art on the Ave.

When: 9:30 a.m. to 4p.m., Saturday, May 20, 2023; new sculpture unveiling at 10:30 a.m.

Where: 900 block of Sixth Ave. SE.

How much: Free.

Nathan Smooth’s album drops

Nathan Smooth 31.JPG
Hip-hop artist Nate Burkhalter, who performs as Nathan Smooth, in Rochester Oct. 30, 2022.
John Molseed / Post Bulletin file photo

Speaking of Nathan Smooth, the hip-hop artist is releasing his debut album, “Extremely Blessed, Exceptionally Bright” Saturday, May 20. Smooth is the performing name of Rochester and Twin Cities performer Nate Burkhalter.

To mark the release, Smooth is performing as part of Art on the Ave that day.

What: Nathan Smooth album release, “Extremely Blessed, Exceptionally Bright.”

When: 11:45 a.m., Saturday, May 20, 2023.

Where: 900 block of Sixth Ave. SE.

How much: Free.

Pop into Rochester’s Got Talent

The Rochester Pops Orchestra presents “Rochester’s Got Talent” with a family-friendly showcase of performing talent. The Sunday evening event features 12 performers selected from a pool of people who auditioned for a chance to perform with the orchestra.

The audience will be asked to choose the top two finalists who will be offered a full concert of their own with the Rochester Pops Orchestra.

What: “Rochester’s Got Talent” presented by the Rochester Pops Orchestra.

When: 7 p.m., Sunday, May 21, 2023.

Where: Bethel Lutheran, 810 Third Ave. SE.

How much: $12; tickets are available online at eventbrite.com.

John Molseed joined the Post Bulletin in 2018. He covers arts, culture, entertainment, nature and other fun stories he's surprised he gets paid to cover. When he's not writing articles about Southeast Minnesota artists and musicians, he's either picking banjo, brewing beer, biking or looking for other hobbies that begin with the letter "b." Readers can reach John at 507-285-7713 or jmolseed@postbulletin.com.
