Lifestyle | Arts and Entertainment
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

This weekend: Cooking class for the little chefs and Asheville bluegrass

Chez Bojji hosts a kids cooking class and Thesis Beer Project welcomes Asheville, North Carolina bluegrass stars.

101420.N.RPB.bojji-1.jpg
Youness Bojji, seen here Oct. 14, 2020, is the executive chef at the newly opened Chez Bojji at 301 N. Broadway in Rochester. (Ken Klotzbach / kklotzbach@postbulletin.com)
By Staff reports
June 20, 2022 07:30 AM
ROCHESTER — The owners of Chez Bojji work to curate a restaurant experience where everyone is welcome.

Regardless, on most nights, they would prefer children to stay out of the kitchen. However, Sunday, kids are invited to learn to make a couple dishes and a dessert.

The downtown Rochester Restaurant is hosting a free kids cooking class. Kids ages 8 to 14 can try their hands at making a Margherita flatbread, an Italian cheese panini sandwich and French strawberry crepes.

If you go

What: Free Kids Cooking Class.

When: 11 a.m., Sunday, June 26, 2022.

ADVERTISEMENT

Where: Chez Bojji, 301 N. Broadway Ave.

Sounds of Asheville at Thesis

firesidecollectiveportraits-26_orig.jpg
The Fireside Collective
Contributed

The Fireside Collective is a fiery, creative force in the recent wave of “newgrass” folk bands out of Asheville, North Carolina.

Another thing Asheville is known for is its craft beer culture.

If Thesis Beer Project can attract the Fireside Collective, they must be doing something right. Treedome curated this month’s music selections at Thesis for June. That effort will culminate in this anticipated ticketed event. Joe Ward opens the show.

If you go

What: The Fireside Collective with Joe Ward.

When: 6:30 p.m., Sunday June 26, 2022.

Where: Thesis Beer Project, 1929 Second St. SW.

How much: $10 advance, $15 at the door.

By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
