This weekend: Cooking class for the little chefs and Asheville bluegrass

ROCHESTER — The owners of Chez Bojji work to curate a restaurant experience where everyone is welcome.

Regardless, on most nights, they would prefer children to stay out of the kitchen. However, Sunday, kids are invited to learn to make a couple dishes and a dessert.

The downtown Rochester Restaurant is hosting a free kids cooking class. Kids ages 8 to 14 can try their hands at making a Margherita flatbread, an Italian cheese panini sandwich and French strawberry crepes.

If you go

What: Free Kids Cooking Class.

When: 11 a.m., Sunday, June 26, 2022.

Where: Chez Bojji, 301 N. Broadway Ave.

Sounds of Asheville at Thesis

The Fireside Collective Contributed

The Fireside Collective is a fiery, creative force in the recent wave of “newgrass” folk bands out of Asheville, North Carolina.

Another thing Asheville is known for is its craft beer culture.

If Thesis Beer Project can attract the Fireside Collective, they must be doing something right. Treedome curated this month’s music selections at Thesis for June. That effort will culminate in this anticipated ticketed event. Joe Ward opens the show.

If you go

What: The Fireside Collective with Joe Ward.

When: 6:30 p.m., Sunday June 26, 2022.

Where: Thesis Beer Project, 1929 Second St. SW.

How much: $10 advance, $15 at the door.